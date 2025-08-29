Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2952778https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-12-bollywood-actors-who-are-highly-qualified-national-heartthrob-wanted-to-be-an-engineer-this-dimpled-beauty-studied-criminal-psychology-2952778
NewsPhotosMeet 12 Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Qualified: National Heartthrob Wanted To Be An Engineer, This Dimpled Beauty Studied Criminal Psychology
photoDetails

Meet 12 Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Qualified: National Heartthrob Wanted To Be An Engineer, This Dimpled Beauty Studied Criminal Psychology

Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly Qualified: Here’s looking at the top Bollywood actors who chose acting over other professional fields despite studying for it.

 

Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

12 Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Qualified

1/13
12 Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Qualified

12 Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Qualified: Today, let's take a look at some top names from Bollywood who studied to become professionals in different fields but ended up becoming shining B-Town wonders. From engineering to mass communication - guess what these A-listers studied in college:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Taapsee Pannu's Educational Background

2/13
Taapsee Pannu's Educational Background

After graduating in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi, Taapsee Pannu worked as a Software Engineer. She stepped into the entertainment industry by auditioning for Channel V. It was in 2010 when Taapsee made her Telugu debut with Jhummandi Naadam.

Follow Us

Kriti Sanon's Educational Qualification

3/13
Kriti Sanon's Educational Qualification

Beyond pursuing engineering, Kriti Sanon also graduated with a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from Jaypee Institute of Information and Technology, Noida. Later, she ventured into films and registered a striking Bollywood debut with Heropanti.

Follow Us

Late Sushant Singh Rajputs's Educational Background

4/13
Late Sushant Singh Rajputs's Educational Background

The late Bollywood top star Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career after dropping out of his engineering course at the Delhi College of Engineering and entering the theatre industry in Mumbai. He was deeply interested in astrophysics and won the National Olympiad in Physics. He secured admission in the Delhi College of Engineering (later renamed Delhi Technological University) to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering. He wanted to become an astronaut and later an air force pilot.

Follow Us

Kartik Aaryan's Educational Qualifications

5/13
Kartik Aaryan's Educational Qualifications

Kartik Aaryan stayed dedicated to balancing his acting endeavours with studies. Hailing from a family of medical professionals, he completed his schooling in Gwalior, followed his passion for Science, and pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from Navi Mumbai. Simultaneously, he also nurtured his interest in acting, and later, he enrolled in an acting course.

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan's Qualifications

6/13
Shah Rukh Khan's Qualifications

The Badshah graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and later enrolled in Jamia Milia Islamia University for Masters in Mass Communication but dropped out before finals. 

Follow Us

Amitabh Bachchan

7/13
Amitabh Bachchan

The Shehanshah holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a double major in Science and Arts from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.  

Follow Us

Parineeti Chopra

8/13
Parineeti Chopra

The momma-to-be holds a triple honors degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from the Manchester Business School in the UK. 

Follow Us

Preity Zinta

9/13
Preity Zinta

The dimpled beauty has a Bachelor's degree in English with honors and a Master's degree in Criminal Psychology. 

Follow Us

Ayushmann Khurrana

10/13
Ayushmann Khurrana

The talented star majored in English Literature and holds a Master's in Mass Communication. 

Follow Us

Soha Ali Khan

11/13
Soha Ali Khan

The royal beauty has a Bachelor's degree in Modern History from Balliol College, Oxford, and a Master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Follow Us

Ameesha Patel

12/13
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel studied at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai before heading to Tufts University in Boston in the United States to study bio-genetic engineering, which she studied for two years, before eventually switching her major to economics.

Follow Us

R Madhavan

13/13
R Madhavan

Madhavan did his schooling from DBMS English School Jamshedpur. In 1988, he gained a scholarship to represent India as a cultural ambassador from Rajaram College, Kolhapur and spent a year in Stettler, Alberta, Canada. He returned to Kolhapur and completed his education, graduating with a BSc in Electronics. 

Follow Us
Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-QualifiedEducational degrees of actorsKartik AaryanSRKShah Rukh Khanshah rukh khan degreesKartik Aaryan degreesEntertainmentKriti Sanon net worthAmitabh Bachchan net worthAmeesha PatelParineeti Choprahighly educated actors
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Duleep Trophy 2025
5 Indian Players Who Are Not Playing Duleep Trophy 2025 Due To Injury Or Illness: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel And...
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 5 Indians With Most Runs Since 2020: Virat Kohli Leads, Shubman Gill Behind, Rohit Sharma At… - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Ananya Panday
7 Stunning Party Outfit Inspo Straight From Ananya Panday's Closet
camera icon10
title
IPL
Top 10 Wicket-Takers In IPL History: Yuzvendra Chahal Leads, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Follows, Jasprit Bumrah On 6th Spot, R Ashwin At...
camera icon5
title
mobility
World’s Tallest Bridge Just Passed Its Biggest Test With 96 Heavy Trucks - It’s Not In US, Russia, India, It's In...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK