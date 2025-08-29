Meet 12 Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Qualified: National Heartthrob Wanted To Be An Engineer, This Dimpled Beauty Studied Criminal Psychology
12 Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Qualified
12 Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Qualified: Today, let's take a look at some top names from Bollywood who studied to become professionals in different fields but ended up becoming shining B-Town wonders. From engineering to mass communication - guess what these A-listers studied in college:
Taapsee Pannu's Educational Background
After graduating in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi, Taapsee Pannu worked as a Software Engineer. She stepped into the entertainment industry by auditioning for Channel V. It was in 2010 when Taapsee made her Telugu debut with Jhummandi Naadam.
Kriti Sanon's Educational Qualification
Beyond pursuing engineering, Kriti Sanon also graduated with a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from Jaypee Institute of Information and Technology, Noida. Later, she ventured into films and registered a striking Bollywood debut with Heropanti.
Late Sushant Singh Rajputs's Educational Background
The late Bollywood top star Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career after dropping out of his engineering course at the Delhi College of Engineering and entering the theatre industry in Mumbai. He was deeply interested in astrophysics and won the National Olympiad in Physics. He secured admission in the Delhi College of Engineering (later renamed Delhi Technological University) to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering. He wanted to become an astronaut and later an air force pilot.
Kartik Aaryan's Educational Qualifications
Kartik Aaryan stayed dedicated to balancing his acting endeavours with studies. Hailing from a family of medical professionals, he completed his schooling in Gwalior, followed his passion for Science, and pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from Navi Mumbai. Simultaneously, he also nurtured his interest in acting, and later, he enrolled in an acting course.
Shah Rukh Khan's Qualifications
The Badshah graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and later enrolled in Jamia Milia Islamia University for Masters in Mass Communication but dropped out before finals.
Amitabh Bachchan
The Shehanshah holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a double major in Science and Arts from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.
Parineeti Chopra
The momma-to-be holds a triple honors degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from the Manchester Business School in the UK.
Preity Zinta
The dimpled beauty has a Bachelor's degree in English with honors and a Master's degree in Criminal Psychology.
Ayushmann Khurrana
The talented star majored in English Literature and holds a Master's in Mass Communication.
Soha Ali Khan
The royal beauty has a Bachelor's degree in Modern History from Balliol College, Oxford, and a Master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel studied at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai before heading to Tufts University in Boston in the United States to study bio-genetic engineering, which she studied for two years, before eventually switching her major to economics.
R Madhavan
Madhavan did his schooling from DBMS English School Jamshedpur. In 1988, he gained a scholarship to represent India as a cultural ambassador from Rajaram College, Kolhapur and spent a year in Stettler, Alberta, Canada. He returned to Kolhapur and completed his education, graduating with a BSc in Electronics.
