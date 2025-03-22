Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2875861https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-12-year-old-girl-who-worked-with-ranbir-kapoor-salman-khan-abhishek-bachchan-interviewed-king-kohli-her-net-worth-is-2875861
NewsPhotosMeet 12- Year-Old Girl Who Worked With Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan; Interviewed King Kohli- Her Net Worth Is... Meet 12- Year-Old Girl Who Worked With Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan; Interviewed King Kohli- Her Net Worth Is...
photoDetails

Meet 12- Year-Old Girl Who Worked With Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan; Interviewed King Kohli- Her Net Worth Is...

Child actress Inayat Verma gained widespread recognition for her role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

 

Updated:Mar 22, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Meet 12- Year-Old Girl

1/7
Meet 12- Year-Old Girl

Currently, Be Happy, a film directed by Remo D’Souza, is capturing audiences' hearts and generating significant buzz. Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Nora Fatehi, Harleen Sethi, and Sooraj Pancholi, the movie has been a box office success. However, it is Inayat Verma’s performance that has particularly stood out, earning her praise from viewers. At just 12 years old, Inayat has been acting since the age of four and continues to shine in the industry.

 

Follow Us

Education and Personal Life

2/7
Education and Personal Life

Born in April 2012 in Ludhiana, Punjab, Inayat is the daughter of Mohit and Monika Verma. She currently attends Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School. Her journey in the entertainment world began with the reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz, where she reached the finals. Reports indicate that she received Rs 1 lakh for her participation. She later competed in another reality show, Sabse Bada Kalakar.

 

Follow Us

Interviewed Virat Kohli

3/7
Interviewed Virat Kohli

In 2017, she had the unique opportunity to interview Salman Khan during the promotions of Tubelight. She also interviewed cricketer Virat Kohli, charming everyone with her innocent questions. In a lighthearted moment, she asked Kohli whether she should call him "bhaiya" (brother) or "uncle," to which he smiled and suggested "bhaiya." When she inquired about his favorite actress, he immediately named his wife, Anushka Sharma.

 

Follow Us

Career

4/7
Career

Beyond reality shows and interviews, Inayat has made a name for herself in Bollywood. Her filmography includes Ludo, Shabaash Mithu, and Ajeeb Daastaans. Among her most notable performances was her role as Ranbir Kapoor’s niece in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a film that grossed Rs 223 crore globally.

 

Follow Us

Social Media Followers

5/7
Social Media Followers

Apart from acting, Inayat remains active on social media. She has an impressive following of 161K on Instagram and 6.77K subscribers on YouTube, where she shares short vlogs that her fans enjoy.

 

Follow Us

Her Biggest Wish

6/7
Her Biggest Wish

In a recent interview with Screen, she was asked about her biggest wish. She shared that she dreams of meeting Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, expressing her deep admiration for Shah Rukh and her hope to work with him in the future.

 

Follow Us

Net Worth

7/7
Net Worth

According to reports from Taza Times and Lifestyle Asia, Inayat Verma’s estimated net worth stands at Rs 13 crore.

Follow Us
inayat vermaBe HappyAbhishek BachchanRanbir KapoorSalman KhanTu Jhoothi Main Makkaarinayat verma net worthEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL
10 Records That Can Be Broken In IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Achieve These Milestones - In Pics
camera icon13
title
Weekly Tarot Reading
Weekly Tarot Reading For March 24- 30: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number, And Tip For The Coming Week
camera icon7
title
LIC
LIC Smart Pension Plan: Earn Rs 85,000 Pension – Check Eligibility, Investment Details, And Nominee Benefits
camera icon7
title
Bihar
7 World Class Places You Never Knew Existed In Bihar
camera icon7
title
EPFO
Will EPFO Approve Rs 9,000 Pension For Private Workers? Here’s Why Demand Is Growing– Details Here
NEWS ON ONE CLICK