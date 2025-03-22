Meet 12- Year-Old Girl Who Worked With Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan; Interviewed King Kohli- Her Net Worth Is...

1 / 7

Currently, Be Happy, a film directed by Remo D’Souza, is capturing audiences' hearts and generating significant buzz. Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Nora Fatehi, Harleen Sethi, and Sooraj Pancholi, the movie has been a box office success. However, it is Inayat Verma’s performance that has particularly stood out, earning her praise from viewers. At just 12 years old, Inayat has been acting since the age of four and continues to shine in the industry.