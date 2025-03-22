Meet 12- Year-Old Girl Who Worked With Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan; Interviewed King Kohli- Her Net Worth Is...
Child actress Inayat Verma gained widespread recognition for her role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor.
Meet 12- Year-Old Girl
Currently, Be Happy, a film directed by Remo D’Souza, is capturing audiences' hearts and generating significant buzz. Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Nora Fatehi, Harleen Sethi, and Sooraj Pancholi, the movie has been a box office success. However, it is Inayat Verma’s performance that has particularly stood out, earning her praise from viewers. At just 12 years old, Inayat has been acting since the age of four and continues to shine in the industry.
Education and Personal Life
Born in April 2012 in Ludhiana, Punjab, Inayat is the daughter of Mohit and Monika Verma. She currently attends Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School. Her journey in the entertainment world began with the reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz, where she reached the finals. Reports indicate that she received Rs 1 lakh for her participation. She later competed in another reality show, Sabse Bada Kalakar.
Interviewed Virat Kohli
In 2017, she had the unique opportunity to interview Salman Khan during the promotions of Tubelight. She also interviewed cricketer Virat Kohli, charming everyone with her innocent questions. In a lighthearted moment, she asked Kohli whether she should call him "bhaiya" (brother) or "uncle," to which he smiled and suggested "bhaiya." When she inquired about his favorite actress, he immediately named his wife, Anushka Sharma.
Career
Beyond reality shows and interviews, Inayat has made a name for herself in Bollywood. Her filmography includes Ludo, Shabaash Mithu, and Ajeeb Daastaans. Among her most notable performances was her role as Ranbir Kapoor’s niece in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a film that grossed Rs 223 crore globally.
Social Media Followers
Apart from acting, Inayat remains active on social media. She has an impressive following of 161K on Instagram and 6.77K subscribers on YouTube, where she shares short vlogs that her fans enjoy.
Her Biggest Wish
In a recent interview with Screen, she was asked about her biggest wish. She shared that she dreams of meeting Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, expressing her deep admiration for Shah Rukh and her hope to work with him in the future.
Net Worth
According to reports from Taza Times and Lifestyle Asia, Inayat Verma’s estimated net worth stands at Rs 13 crore.
