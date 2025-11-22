Meet 22-Year-Old, Name Linked To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Buzz; Praised By Aditya Dhar And Surprising Connection To Yami Gautam
Dhurandhar Trailer: Meet the 22-year-old sparking buzz around Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated upcoming movie, with a surprising Yami Gautam connection.
Massive Buzz
The trailer of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, released on November 18, has taken social media by storm, with fans calling it “absolutely UNHINGED.”
Powerful Yet Mysterious
Viewers praised the 4-minute trailer for maintaining suspense, delivering intense visuals without revealing the full story.
Character-Driven Tease
Many noted the trailer serves more as a strong character introduction for the ensemble cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt, rather than a plot-heavy preview.
Skilful Editing
Director Aditya Dhar revealed that the trailer was edited by 22-year-old Ojas Gautam, who worked tirelessly for almost 72–76 hours to complete it.
Team Bond & Backstory
Dhar praised Ojas, his brother-in-law and Yami Gautam’s younger brother, crediting his persistence since 2020–21 as a key factor in the film’s journey.
Social Media Love for Ojas
After the launch, users applauded Ojas’s work, calling the trailer cut “outstanding” and “brilliantly edited,” further fuelling the film’s hype.
Film’s Premise & Release
Dhurandhar is a spy thriller inspired by real events from Operation Lyari in Pakistan, exploring the rumoured involvement of Indian intelligence. The film releases in theatres on December 5.
