Meet 22-Year-Old, Name Linked To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Buzz; Praised By Aditya Dhar And Surprising Connection To Yami Gautam
Meet 22-Year-Old, Name Linked To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Buzz; Praised By Aditya Dhar And Surprising Connection To Yami Gautam

Dhurandhar Trailer: Meet the 22-year-old sparking buzz around Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated upcoming movie, with a surprising Yami Gautam connection.

Updated:Nov 22, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Massive Buzz

Massive Buzz

The trailer of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, released on November 18, has taken social media by storm, with fans calling it “absolutely UNHINGED.”

Powerful Yet Mysterious

Powerful Yet Mysterious

Viewers praised the 4-minute trailer for maintaining suspense, delivering intense visuals without revealing the full story.

Character-Driven Tease

Character-Driven Tease

Many noted the trailer serves more as a strong character introduction for the ensemble cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt, rather than a plot-heavy preview.

Skilful Editing

Skilful Editing

Director Aditya Dhar revealed that the trailer was edited by 22-year-old Ojas Gautam, who worked tirelessly for almost 72–76 hours to complete it.

Team Bond & Backstory

Team Bond & Backstory

Dhar praised Ojas, his brother-in-law and Yami Gautam’s younger brother, crediting his persistence since 2020–21 as a key factor in the film’s journey.

Social Media Love for Ojas

Social Media Love for Ojas

After the launch, users applauded Ojas’s work, calling the trailer cut “outstanding” and “brilliantly edited,” further fuelling the film’s hype.

Film’s Premise & Release

Film’s Premise & Release

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller inspired by real events from Operation Lyari in Pakistan, exploring the rumoured involvement of Indian intelligence. The film releases in theatres on December 5.

DhurandharDhurandhar trailerRanveer SinghYami GautamAditya Dharojas GautamEntertainmentDhurandhar release dateDhurandhar advance booking
