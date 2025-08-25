Meet 25-Year-Old Girl Who Was Miss Asia 2018 Winner, Now Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Who Overcame Cleft Lip Surgery And Owns a Crore-Worth Business; She Is......
Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off, and the house already has some interesting faces. One of the most talked-about contestants is Tanya Mittal, whose life journey stands out as extraordinary. She’s not just another social media influencer—Tanya is an entrepreneur, beauty queen, and motivational figure who inspires millions. From launching a business with just Rs 500 to winning an international pageant and becoming a role model for countless youngsters, her story itself feels like a gripping reality show.
Who is Tanya Mittal?
Born on September 27, 2000, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya Mittal’s early life was far from smooth. She was born with a cleft lip, a condition that required several surgeries during her childhood. Yet, she never let challenges break her spirit. At the age of 19, she stepped into the world of business with only Rs 500 in hand. Her brand Handmade Love, which began with handbag accessories, has now grown into a popular label with thousands of followers.
In 2018, Tanya made her mark in the beauty world by representing India and winning the crown of Miss Asia Tourism Universe, bringing pride to the nation.
What makes her journey truly unique is her ability to juggle multiple roles across fashion, entrepreneurship, and content creation. With 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Tanya has built a loyal fanbase that admires her authenticity and achievements.
Apart from being an influencer, Tanya is also a motivational speaker who has graced TEDx stages, sharing her journey of resilience and ambition. Like many rising stars, she has faced both admiration and criticism, but her confidence keeps her going.
She has actively worked with organizations like Girl Up and Pink Legal to promote women’s equality and also holds the position of Associate Director at the Bliss Foundation, an NGO working for underprivileged communities. Tanya even adopted a small village near Gwalior and is a foster mother to two children, supporting their education and basic needs.
Tanya Mittal’s Net Worth
Reportedly, Tanya earns around Rs 6 lakhs per month, with most of her income coming from brand promotions and her business. Her net worth is estimated at about Rs 2 crores.
Now, as she steps into Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal is expected to bring not only glam and drama but also inspiration to the show. One thing is certain—inside the Bigg Boss house, she will definitely be someone to watch.
