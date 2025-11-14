Advertisement
Meet 28-Year-Old TV Actress Who In Real-Life Is Dating Her On-Screen Brother From A Blockbuster Show's Reboot, Can You Guess The Names?

Meet TV Actress Who Is Dating Her On-Screen Brother: The Gen Z actress recently opened up about her personal life and confirmed dating her co-star from the same show.

 

Updated:Nov 14, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Meet TV Actress Who Is Dating Her On-Screen Brother: Today, in our 'meet series', let's dig out information about this young actress who is playing a villainous role in a famous reboot version of a hit daily soap. The Gen Z actress recently opened up about her personal life and confirmed dating her co-star from the same show.

Actress Shagun Sharma is best known for her portrayal of Sonali Malhotra Rathore in Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Tanya Awasthi Kashyap in Sasural Genda Phool 2, Mohini Vijayan Chaudhary in Harphoul Mohini and Kashvi Sabharwal in Yeh Hai Chahatein. Since July 2025, she is portraying the negative role of Paridhi 'Pari' Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

In a candid conversation with Hauterfly, Shagun opened up about dating her co-star Aman Gandhi. Addressing their relationship rumours, Shagun said, "These are not rumours, it's true. And we didn't start dating on the show; we were seeing each other even before that." 

Earlier, Aman had also confirmed their relationship during an appearance on a podcast, where he shared that the two have been together for over a year.

Speaking about their on-set experience, Shagun said, "Playing your sister on-screen doesn't affect me so much. We don't have scenes where we highlight the relationship so much. What I like is that we get to have lunch together and spend more time together. The friendship between us has gotten stronger."

Shagun even appeared on Aman's podcast Set Pe Charcha sometime back where she said, "A very big reason that I am here is this human being. We were having many discussions and were going back and forth. Aman and my sister were confident that I should do this role."

Their dating rumours had first surfaced earlier this year, when they shared pictures on social media around Valentine's Day. 

She stepped into the world of television in 2015 and ever since there has been no looking back. She has worked in popular shows including Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Gangaa, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Tu Aashiqui, Laal Ishq, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Sasural Genda Phool 2 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 among others. 

She has also done web-series titled Dating Siyapaa and a few music videos.

