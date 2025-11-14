3 / 6

In a candid conversation with Hauterfly, Shagun opened up about dating her co-star Aman Gandhi. Addressing their relationship rumours, Shagun said, "These are not rumours, it's true. And we didn't start dating on the show; we were seeing each other even before that."

Earlier, Aman had also confirmed their relationship during an appearance on a podcast, where he shared that the two have been together for over a year.