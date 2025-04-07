Meet 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Are Richer Than Their Husbands: 51-Year-Old Beautiful Actress Has A Staggering Net Worth Of Over Rs 800 Cr, More Than....
Bollywood Actresses Who Are Richer Than Their Husbands: Our Bollywood top female actresses are no less than their male counterparts when it comes to performances on-screen, brand endorsements of estimated wealth worth. Well, among some of our favourite celeb couples, it is the wives who are richer than their husbands, or so suggested by their alleged net worth. Today, meet top 5 Bollywood actresses who are richer than their talented and supportive partners:
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
The most stunning Aishwarya Rai has a staggering estimated net worth of Rs 862 crore, surpassing powerhouse of talent Abhishek Bachchan’s Rs 280 crore net worth, reportedly. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, born in 2011.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone is India's highest-paid actress and is a recipient of several awards and honours. Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 and awarded her the Time100 Impact Award in 2022. According to The Times of India, MoneyControl and publicly available data, the actress has an estimated net worth of Rs 500 crore. Her wealth significantly outpaces her husband Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer's assets are worth Rs 245 crore, Deepika enjoys an impressive net worth of Rs 500 crore, reportedly.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
According to GQ India, Alia Bhatt's net worth is estimated to be that of Rs 550 crore. Her wealth surpasses Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 345 crore net holding. Alia Bhatt stands among the most successful and sought-after female stars of today in Bollywood. She reportedly charges Rs 15 crore per film and up to Rs 9 crore per endorsement.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
The desi Barbie Aka Katrina Kaif 's impressive net worth is greater than her talented hubby Vicky Kaushal. Katrina has a remarkable fortune of 224 crores while Vicky's estimated net holding is Rs 41 crore. Kat also owns a cosmetic brand named Kay Beauty. The duo got married in 2021.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough
Preity Zinta enjoys a huge net worth of approximately Rs 183 crore as of 2024 as per Money Control, with cricket team ownership (Punjab Kings), production ventures, endorsements and acting assignments keeping her investment portfolio diversified. Her husband, Gene Goodenough, on the other hand has estimated worth of Rs 25 crore.
