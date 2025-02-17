Meet 5 Highest-Paid Bollywood Actresses: Number 1 Earns Rs 15-30 Crore Per Film, Comes From A Non-Filmy Background

Advertisement
Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
5 Highest-Paid Bollywood Actresses: So, who is on top in Bollywood? From desi girl Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut - the list has some famous names. Today, let's try to find out in this feature, who according to several online reports is leading this race to be the highest-paid Hindi film actress:

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Ruling the roost is undoubtedly the new mama, Deepika Padukone. The gorgeous beauty topped the 'Highest Paid Actresses' list of Forbes for the year 2024. According to the Forbes report, the actress charges approximately Rs 15 to 30 crore per project.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

The talented actress-turned-politician comes in close at the second spot with a fee of Rs 15 to 27 crore per movie reportedly. Recently, she opened her restaurant named 'The Mountain Story in picturesque Manali inviting visitors to indulge in authentic Himachali cuisine. 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Desi girl gone global, PeeCee reportedly charges a fee of Rs 15-25 crore as per Forbes 2024 list. She was in India recently along with her hubby Nick Jonas and fam-jam for her brother Siddharth Chopra's big fat Indian wedding.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

The leggy lass might be missing from the acting scenes for quite some time now but still has a huge fan base waiting for her next release. The star charges Rs 15-25 crore per film.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

The talented star reportedly charges anywhere between Rs 10-20 crore per project. She was last seen in Jigra. 

