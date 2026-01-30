Meet 5 richest Bengali actresses and their staggering net worth: In their 30s, 40s & 50s - these sensational beauties are ruling queens of Tollywood - Photos
Meet 5 richest Bengali actresses: Today, in our latest feature, let's take a moment and scroll through the pictures of 'richest actresses' from Tollywood. The Bengali cinema is loaded with powerful performers and masterclass storytelling. From Rituparna Sengupta to Subhashree Ganguly, let's check out the staggering net worth of these stunning Bong beauties:
Subhashree Ganguly
According to Daily Jagran, she has a staggering wealth of Rs 42 crore. The report quoted iDiva originally, stating that the actress charges around Rs 30-40 lakh per project. She is also among the highest-paid in Tollywood. She made her acting debut in 2008 with the Odia comedy-drama film Mate Ta Love Helare and subsequently made her debut in Bengali films with Pitribhumi (2008).
Rituparna Sengupta
One of the most successful actresses of Bengali cinema, she gained popularity in the 90s and 2000s. She has a National Award, two Filmfare Awards and several other accolades to her credit. The iconic actress reportedly has a net worth Rs 17 crore.
Priyanka Sarkar
The famous star allegedly has a net worth of Rs 10-12 Crore, as per Daily Jagran report. Priyanka Sarkar started her career working in the Bengali television industry in 2003 while she was only 12 years old.
Koel Mallick
The actress has an estimated net worth of Rs 4-5 crore. Koel Mallick is also referred to as the Tolly-Queen. She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Filmfare Awards Bangla, two BFJA Awards, and a Anandalok Puraskar.
Swastika Mukherjee
Swastika Mukherjee is the daughter of veteran actor Santu Mukhopadhyay. She has received various accolades including four Filmfare Awards East (including a record of three wins and five nominations for Best Actress), one WBFJA, one Anandalok Award and one Kalakar Award. The gorgeous actress has an estimated wealth of Rs 5 crore.
