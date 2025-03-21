1 / 6

The Pakistani dramas are famous for their path-breaking storyline and acting prowess of the performers. Their film industry is also in the revival stages with some of the releases making headlines, for example Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi's 2022 film 'The Legend Of Maula Jat' among others. Today, let's dig deeper into finding who are the 5 richest Pakistani celebrities as of 2025: