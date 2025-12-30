Advertisement
Meet 5 Stunning Richest South Korean Actresses Of 2025: Their Net Worth, Age And Best K-Drama Shows!

Meet 5 Stunning Richest South Korean Actresses Of 2025: We will take a look at their famous K-Dramas, age and staggering net worth.

Updated:Dec 30, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Meet 5 Richest South Korean Actresses

1/6
Meet 5 Richest South Korean Actresses

Meet 5 Richest South Korean Actresses Of 2025: Today, in this compilation, let's take a look at who are the richest Korean actresses of this year. We will take a look at their famous K-Dramas, age and staggering net worth. Not just in South Korea, but their stars are now globally famous and all figures are based on media reports. Take a look here: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Jun Ji-hyun

2/6
Jun Ji-hyun

Net Worth: Approx. $110 million

 

The 43-year-old famous Korean actress rose to fame with her role in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl (2001). She went on to star in several hit K-dramas including My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea as well as the Netflix series Kingdom. According to The Korea In Me blog and Midst Live report she earns around ₩110M per episode which is (Approx. 99,900 USD). This comes to Rs 65,77,226.70 approx. According to Siasat.com, her earnings are Rs. 70 lakhs per episode. Business Connect reports her net worth is estimated to be $110 million.

Lee Young-ae

3/6
Lee Young-ae

Net Worth: Approx. $90 million

 

This 54-year-old beautiful Korean actress became famous for her appearances in the Korean historical drama Dae Jang Geum followed by Park Chan-wook's crime thriller film Lady Vengeance. She charges ₩100M per episode (Approx. 90,700 USD) reportedly. This means Rs 59,79,462 approx. According to Business Connect, her net worth is $90 million.

Song Hye-kyo

4/6
Song Hye-kyo

Net Worth: Approx. $60 million

 

Song Hye-kyo featured in superhit K-dramas series such as Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Encounter (2018), and The Glory (2022) besides movies. She earns ₩60M per episode (Approx. 54,400 USD). This stands at Rs 35,87,677.20 approximately according to The Korean In Me website. She is 43. According to Business Connect, her net worth is $60 million.

Kim Tae-hee

5/6
Kim Tae-hee

Net Worth: Approx. $55 million

 

Kim Tae-hee is considered to be one of South Korea's most beautiful actresses, best known for her roles in television series such as Stairway to Heaven (2003–2004), Love Story in Harvard (2004–2005), Iris (2009), My Princess (2011), Yong-pal (2015), and Hi Bye, Mama! (2020). According to Business Connect, her net worth is Rs 460 crore (approximately $55 million USD). According to Business Connect, her net worth is $55 million.

IU (Lee Ji-eun)

6/6
IU (Lee Ji-eun)

Net Worth: Approx. $50 million

 

Lee Ji-eun also known by her stage name IU (아이유), is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. She signed with LOEN Entertainment (now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with the EP Lost and Found (2008). According to Business Connect, her net worth is $50 million.

