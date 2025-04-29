5 / 6

Besides his successful acting career, he also bats for humanitarian causes through his charity, Being Human Foundation which was founded in 2007 - which provides education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India.

The foundation has funded to treat children with congenital heart defects by partnering with Fortis Foundation and craniofacial deformities. It has provided drought relief in Maharashtra and blankets for flood victims in Kashmir, conducted free eye camps to provide cataract surgeries, and helped conduct bone-marrow donor registration camps in Mumbai, as per Wiki information.