Meet 59-Year-Old Superstar Whose First Salary Was Rs 75
He is hands down the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood at 59. The top star is known for his massive stardom and Box Office success stories. With a staggering net worth Of Rs 2900 crore, this superstar comes from a popular Khandaan, all known faces in the showbiz world. Well, it is none other than Salman Khan. Yes, Bhaijaan might be one of the most highest-paid Indian actors, but did you know he started off from just Rs 75?
'Got Rs 75 as my first salary'
In an interview with a news agency , Salman one revealed in 2017, "My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later."
Salman Khan's Net Worth
The bhaijaan estimated net worth is reported to be Rs 2900 crore ($ 364 million)as per Forbes India data. OTT play suggests that the actor charges Rs 100 to 150 crore per film project. His several high-paying brand endorsements and super successful innings as Bigg Boss Host for several years adds up to his brand and net value.
Salman Khan's Fleet Of Cars
According to reports, Salman Khan is known to have many luxury cars, including BMWs, Audis, Mercedes-Benz, and Range Rovers. He also owns a bulletproof Nissan Patrol and a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle.
Being Human Foundation
Besides his successful acting career, he also bats for humanitarian causes through his charity, Being Human Foundation which was founded in 2007 - which provides education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India.
The foundation has funded to treat children with congenital heart defects by partnering with Fortis Foundation and craniofacial deformities. It has provided drought relief in Maharashtra and blankets for flood victims in Kashmir, conducted free eye camps to provide cataract surgeries, and helped conduct bone-marrow donor registration camps in Mumbai, as per Wiki information.
Salman Khan's Success Rate At Box Office
The actor has starred in the annual highest-grossing Hindi films of 10 individual years, the highest for any actor. He began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), followed by getting a lead role in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), for which he was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.
His successful films include Saajan (1991), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Karan Arjun (1995), comedy Biwi No.1 (1999). After witnessing a series of unsuccessful ventures, Salman shot back with Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010), Ready (2011), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dabangg 2 (2012), Kick (2014), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and the dramas Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016), Bharat (2019) and the sequel Tiger 3 (2023).
