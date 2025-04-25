Advertisement
Meet 62-Year-Old World's Most Beautiful Woman, Who Married Thrice And Eats Raw Vegan Diet, Her Name Is...
Meet 62-Year-Old World's Most Beautiful Woman, Who Married Thrice And Eats Raw Vegan Diet, Her Name Is...

Meet 62-Year-Old World's Most Beautiful Woman: She became the world's highest-paid actress with Striptease in 1996. 

Updated:Apr 25, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Meet 62-Year-Old World's Most Beautiful Woman

Meet 62-Year-Old World's Most Beautiful Woman

Meet 62-Year-Old World's Most Beautiful Woman: Hollywood hottie who began her career with soap opera General Hospital in 1981 and then was seen in movies including Blame It on Rio (1984), St. Elmo's Fire (1985), and About Last Night... (1986). She is none other than Demi Moore. The stunner has been named the world's most beautiful woman of 2025 by People Magazine in their latest issue. She got name and fame with movies like Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Indecent Proposal, before becoming the world's highest-paid actress with Striptease in 1996. 

Most Beautiful Woman At 62

Most Beautiful Woman At 62

Aged 62, Demi tops the list and for their cover Demi spoke about her body image issues. Talking about being called beautiful in her 60s, Demi said, "I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now. It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am."

Highest-Paid Actress

Highest-Paid Actress

She became the world's highest-paid actress by 1995. Her major wins include a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and nominations for an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and an Emmy Award. In 2025, she appeared on Time's 100 most influential people in the world list.

Demi Moore On Obsession With Beauty

Demi Moore On Obsession With Beauty

"I did torture myself. Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles. All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like. I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health and longevity and quality of life. I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself. I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself.

Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body. I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear. When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me. And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship."

Demi Moore's Wellness Routine...

Demi Moore's Wellness Routine...

"I really like anchoring with a short meditation, journaling. And overall I like really nutrient-dense food. I don’t eat meat. I do eat eggs. But I think a big part of wellness is really inside out. And I’ve come to realize how important sleep is. I mean, I’m not perfect. I still do drink Red Bull. I do love it. But not many. One."

Demi Moore's Awkward Moment In Life

Demi Moore's Awkward Moment In Life

To People Magazine, she told about facing awkward moments in life. "Definitely. I had amblyopia, which is a wandering eye. When I was 5, it had crossed all the way in, and I had surgery to pull it out. So I had a very awkward time. And I can think in particular of an image with this bad haircut when the winged look came along. I may have been 11 or 12 in a jean jacket that had this red-and-white fabric with a bow. It was really not attractive," she quipped.

