Meet 64-Year-Old Top South Indian Actor Who Is Reportedly Offered Rs 22 Cr For Just 10 Minute Role, His Last Release Earned Rs 136 Cr Worldwide, He Is...

Guess This 64-Year-Old South Actor: South Indian cinema has several revered movie legends. One such famous Tollywood celebrity who was recently awarded him with Padma Bhushan - the third-highest civilian award in India has reportedly been offered Rs 22 crore for just 10 minute role in megastar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. The said actor was in news lately for a dance number in his last release which hogged massive attention of netizens online. Well, let's keep the guessing game on!
Meet 64-Year-Old South Star
Yes, we are talking about none other than Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK), whose last release Daaku Maharaaj has grossed over Rs 136 crore worldwide and is the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. The actor-turned-politician is the son of actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao. Balakrishna made his debut as a child artist at the age of 14 with the film Tatamma Kala (1974). He has worked in more than 100 films. His commercial success came withSahasame Jeevitham (1984), Janani Janmabhoomi (1984), Mangammagari Manavadu (1984), Apoorva Sahodarulu (1986) among many others.
Rs 22 Cr for 10 Min Role?
According to a report published in Siasat.com. Nandamuri Balakrishna is allegedly offered a whopping Rs 22 crore for his 10 minute solid part in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.
Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster by the same name. It is helmed by Nelson who directed the first part. Rajinikanth is set to reprise his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, and will be joined by Ramya Krishnan, who played his wife in the first part. Backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, Jailer 2' music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal.
Daaku Maharaaj
NBK's Daaku Maharaaj is a Telugu action thriller directed and co-written by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Bobby Deol (in his Telugu debut), Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, Urvashi Rautela, Aadukalam Naren, Nithin Mehta, Ravi Kishan, VTV Ganesh, Rishi, and Chandini Chowdary.
Daaku Maharaaj release co-incided with Sankranti festival in January this year. The film grossed over Rs 136 crore worldwide and is the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. It happens to be Balakrishna's 109th film as a leading actor.
Balakrishna's Political Career
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was founded in 1982 and since ever Balakrishna has been campaigning for it but did not enter the electoral battle until 2014. He contested in the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election and won the Hindupur Assembly Constituency seat. Again, he won in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, consecutively. Balakrishna is the third member from the family to represent it in the State Assembly.
NBK's Personal Life
At the age of 22, Balakrishna married Vasundhara Devi. The couple has three children - Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja, Nara Brahmani, Mathukumilli Tejaswini.
