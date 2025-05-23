Meet 64-Year-Old Top South Indian Actor Who Is Reportedly Offered Rs 22 Cr For Just 10 Minute Role, His Last Release Earned Rs 136 Cr Worldwide, He Is...

3 / 6

According to a report published in Siasat.com. Nandamuri Balakrishna is allegedly offered a whopping Rs 22 crore for his 10 minute solid part in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster by the same name. It is helmed by Nelson who directed the first part. Rajinikanth is set to reprise his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, and will be joined by Ramya Krishnan, who played his wife in the first part. Backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, Jailer 2' music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal.