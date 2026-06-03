Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3052229https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-7-big-desi-stars-who-own-luxury-rolls-royce-cars-richest-indian-actor-to-famous-rapper-guess-only-global-actress-in-the-list-3052229
NewsPhotosMeet 7 Big desi stars who own luxury Rolls Royce cars: Richest Indian actor to famous rapper - Guess only global actress in the list!
photoDetails

Meet 7 Big desi stars who own luxury Rolls Royce cars: Richest Indian actor to famous rapper - Guess only global actress in the list!

Meet 7 Big desi stars who own luxury Rolls Royce cars: From the richest Indian actor to famous rapper - While we are familiar with some, can you name all in the list? 

Updated:Jun 03, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet 7 Big desi stars who own luxury Rolls Royce cars

1/8
Meet 7 Big desi stars who own luxury Rolls Royce cars

Top Bollywood actors: Today, in this series, let's take a look at the who's who of Indian movie business who are not only top earners but also proud owners of swanky Rolls Royce cars. While we are familiar with some, can you name all in the list? Take a look below:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/YouTube grabs/Viral Bhayani)

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan's Rolls Royce

2/8
Shah Rukh Khan's Rolls Royce

Shah Rukh Khan's Rolls Royce

The richest Indian actor owns a convertible version of Phantom Drophead Coupe. It is a customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth Rs 7 crore, reportedly.

Follow Us

Sanjay Dutt

3/8
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt

The famous Bollywood star has a Rolls-Royce Ghost and he presented the luxury car to his lovely wife Maanayata Dutt. It is priced somewhere between Rs 7.55 - Rs 8.83 crore as per reports.

Follow Us

Priyanka Chopra

4/8
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

The global desi girl is a proud owner of Rolls-Royce Ghost priced at Rs 5.65 crore.

Follow Us

Hrithik Roshan

5/8
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek god of Bollywood, owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. He bought the fully customised version of the Ghost Series II model on his 42nd birthday. According to GQ India, it is priced at a whopping Rs 7 crore.

Follow Us

Badshah

6/8
Badshah

Badshah

Indian rapper and singer Badshah is a proud owner of a Rolls-Royce Wraith as per GQ India report. It is priced at Rs 6.4 crore.

Follow Us

Akshay Kumar

7/8
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi Kumar rides in a Rolls-Royce Phantom which is among the most expensive cars sold in India. It commands a price of Rs 9.50 crores for base model.

Follow Us

Ajay Devgn

8/8
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth Rs 6.95 crore. The Cullinan is Rolls-Royce’s first venture into the SUV models and one of the most expensive SUVs in the market.

Follow Us
Bollywood actors who own Rolls Royce carsEntertainmentIndian actors who own Rolls Royce carscelebs with luxury carsShah Rukh Khan
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
4 players Mumbai Indians might release after finishing 9th in IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult and...
camera icon7
title
Technology
Top 7 countries with fastest mobile internet speeds; China, US, or Japan NOT in the list; Country on top offers 745 Mbps
camera icon7
title
June 2026 theatrical releases
June 2026 theatrical releases: Peddi, Governor: The Silent Saviour and more in a star-studded lineup of highly anticipated films - check list
camera icon6
title
RCB wins IPL 2026 final
From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar: Who said what after RCB's IPL 2026 Title triumph - In pics
camera icon10
title
Top 10 abandoned cities in India
Top 10 abandoned cities in India: From Bhangarh to Dhanushkodi, explore India’s most mysterious ghost towns