Meet 7 Big desi stars who own luxury Rolls Royce cars: Richest Indian actor to famous rapper - Guess only global actress in the list!
Meet 7 Big desi stars who own luxury Rolls Royce cars: From the richest Indian actor to famous rapper - While we are familiar with some, can you name all in the list?
Meet 7 Big desi stars who own luxury Rolls Royce cars
Top Bollywood actors: Today, in this series, let's take a look at the who's who of Indian movie business who are not only top earners but also proud owners of swanky Rolls Royce cars. While we are familiar with some, can you name all in the list? Take a look below:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/YouTube grabs/Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan's Rolls Royce
Shah Rukh Khan's Rolls Royce
The richest Indian actor owns a convertible version of Phantom Drophead Coupe. It is a customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth Rs 7 crore, reportedly.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt
The famous Bollywood star has a Rolls-Royce Ghost and he presented the luxury car to his lovely wife Maanayata Dutt. It is priced somewhere between Rs 7.55 - Rs 8.83 crore as per reports.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
The global desi girl is a proud owner of Rolls-Royce Ghost priced at Rs 5.65 crore.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
The Greek god of Bollywood, owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. He bought the fully customised version of the Ghost Series II model on his 42nd birthday. According to GQ India, it is priced at a whopping Rs 7 crore.
Badshah
Badshah
Indian rapper and singer Badshah is a proud owner of a Rolls-Royce Wraith as per GQ India report. It is priced at Rs 6.4 crore.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
The Khiladi Kumar rides in a Rolls-Royce Phantom which is among the most expensive cars sold in India. It commands a price of Rs 9.50 crores for base model.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth Rs 6.95 crore. The Cullinan is Rolls-Royce’s first venture into the SUV models and one of the most expensive SUVs in the market.
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