Meet 7 Bollywood Actors Who Were Original Choices As Leads in THESE Blockbusters - In Pics
Actors Who Were Original Choices As Leads: Later, these films turned out to be absolute Box Office winners. Some might surprise you!
7 Actors Who Were Original Choices As Leads
Actors Who Were Original Choices As Leads: In our feature today, let's take a look at top Bollywood actors who were the original choices to play lead roles in the superhit movies but due to various reasons, could be a part of it. Later, these films turned out to be absolute Box Office winners. Some might surprise you - take a look:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)
Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham
SS Rajamouli initially approached Hrithik Roshan (for the titular role) and John Abraham (for Bhallaladeva) before casting Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, as per reports.
Shah Rukh Khan
Sanjay Dutt-starrer iconic movie Munna Bhai MBBS was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan but due to date issues, he couldn't take it up.
Bhumika Chawla
Actress was reportedly the original choice for Kareena Kapoor’s role as Geet in Jab We Met. Later, it turned out to be one of Kareena's most iconic performance ever.
Taapsee Pannu
The talented actress was almost finalised for Bhumi Pednekar’s role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Later, the actress openly spoke about being replaced without being informed allegedly.
Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan
In Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar's original choices were Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshaye Khanna, but the roles went to Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna (who remained).
Deepika Padukone
Yes! Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s original choice for Nargis Fakhri’s role in Rockstar was none other than Deepika Padukone.
Kareena Kapoor
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was keen on casting Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dil Dhadakne Do in the role of Ayesha Mehra. Eventually, Priyanka Chopra played the titular part.
Trending Photos