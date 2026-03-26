Meet 7 Bollywood beauties in breezy summer floral dresses: Katrina Kaif's short off-shoulder bodycon to Tamannaah Bhatia's halter neck gown - In Pics

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Meet 7 Bollywood beauties in breezy summer floral dresses: It is time to revamp your summer wardrobe with easy-breezy and flowy garments. To beat the scorching summer heat, we have curated some cool and chic floral pattered stylish dresses for that instant outdoor party or simply a day-out with your BFFs. Girls, get ready and check these comfortable fabrics, all upping your style game like a pro. From Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia - check out these 7 Bollywood beauties in their best floral fashion!

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)