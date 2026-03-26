Meet 7 Bollywood beauties in breezy summer floral dresses: Katrina Kaif's short off-shoulder bodycon to Tamannaah Bhatia's halter neck gown - In Pics
Meet 7 Bollywood beauties in breezy summer floral dresses: From Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia - check out these 7 Bollywood beauties in their best floral fashion!
Meet 7 Bollywood beauties in breezy summer floral dresses
Meet 7 Bollywood beauties in breezy summer floral dresses: It is time to revamp your summer wardrobe with easy-breezy and flowy garments. To beat the scorching summer heat, we have curated some cool and chic floral pattered stylish dresses for that instant outdoor party or simply a day-out with your BFFs. Girls, get ready and check these comfortable fabrics, all upping your style game like a pro. From Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia - check out these 7 Bollywood beauties in their best floral fashion!
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Tamannaah Bhatia's floral dress
Tamannaah Bhatia looks nothing less than a glam diva in a floral, red gown with a halter neck. The actress simply styles her hair in loose waves, looking like a 'wow'.
Kriti Sanon's floral dress
Kriti Sanon stepped out in a bright yellow ankle-length dress featuring vibrant blue florals and strappy sleeves. You can recreate this look in scorching summer time!
Katrina Kaif's floral dress
Katrina Kaif wore an off-the-shoulder lavender dress by Giuseppe di Morabito which has a classic Victorian style corset and an asymmetric hemline. It comes in a structured bodice complemented by the flowy hemline and a yellow rose floral print.
Janhvi Kapoor in a breezy floral dress
Janhvi Kapoor, the Param Sundari of B-Town aced her floral fashion with elan. The combination of orange, pink, and green florals with spaghetti straps, cinched bodice looks super summer-friendly.
Pragya Kapoor in floral dress
Pragya Kapoor wears a comfy and breezy white piece decked up with soft, yellow and pink floral patterns. She upped her outfit with a sassy denim jacket.
Banita Sandhu
Actress Banita Sandhu looks vacation-ready in a green midi dress featuring white florals, puffed sleeves and a modest neckline.
Ananya Panday's floral dress
Ananya Panday looks chic in a relaxed printed black co-ord with floral patterns on the pants. The funky shades add a splash of drama to her overall ensemble.
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