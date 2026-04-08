Meet 7 famous Indian actors who were born in Pakistan: Tragedy king of Bollywood to the greatest showman of Indian cinema - In Pics
Meet 7 famous Indian actors who were born in Pakistan: Some were born before partition and others afterwards - but the families moved base.
Indian actors born in Pakistan
Indian actors born in Pakistan: In this feature today, let's take a look at some famous celebrities who became popular actors in India but were born in Pakistan. Some were born before partition and others afterwards - but the families moved base. Let's guess who all are in the curated list:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Dilip Kumar
Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan, late legendary Indian actor made his Bollywood debut with Jwar Bhata (1944). The tragedy king of Bollywood was born in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar neighbourhood of Peshawar, a city in the North-West Frontier Province of British India. Despite hailing from Peshawar, Dilip Kumar's family stayed in Bombay following the Partition of India in 1947.
Raj Kapoor
Known as the The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema and The Charlie Chaplin of Indian Cinema, Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar (1924) at Kapoor Haveli, a huge bungalow then owned by his grandfather in the Qissa Khwani Bazaar neighborhood of Peshawar, in the North-West Frontier Province of British India, into a Punjabi Hindu Khatri family.
Gulzar
Born as Sampooran Singh Kalra, the legendary Indian lyricist, writer and poet was born in Dina, Jhelum district in 1934, British India (present-day Pakistan). He has won 5 Indian National Film Awards.
Kamini Kaushal
The late iconic Indian actress Kamini Kaushal was born as Uma Kashyap in 1927, Lahore. She was the daughter of Shiv Ram Kashyap, professor of botany, University of Punjab at Lahore, British India (present-day Pakistan). Shiv Ram Kashyap is widely regarded as the father of Indian botany.
She worked in Hindi movies and television, having a career spanning seven decades.
Sunil Dutt
Born as Balraj Raghunath Dutt, late legendary actor-politician Sunil Dutt made his film debut in 1955 with the Hindi film Railway Platform. He was born in 1929, in Nakka Khurd in the Jhelum District of the Punjab Province of British India (now in Punjab, Pakistan) into a Punjabi Hindu family.
Amrish Puri
The late legendary actor of Indian cinema, Amrish Puri was born in a Punjabi Hindu family in Nawanshahr, Punjab, to Lala Nihal Chand and Ved Kaur. The Mogambo of Indian cinema, acted in more than 450 films, and became a famous face in the showbiz world.
Dev Anand
Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand, famously known as Dev Anand's career spanned over six decades, as he worked in more than 100 films. He was born in 1923, in the Shakargarh Tehsil of the Gurdaspur district in Punjab, British India (now Narowal District, Punjab, Pakistan).
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