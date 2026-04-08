Meet 7 famous Indian actors who were born in Pakistan: Tragedy king of Bollywood to the greatest showman of Indian cinema - In Pics

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The late iconic Indian actress Kamini Kaushal was born as Uma Kashyap in 1927, Lahore. She was the daughter of Shiv Ram Kashyap, professor of botany, University of Punjab at Lahore, British India (present-day Pakistan). Shiv Ram Kashyap is widely regarded as the father of Indian botany.

She worked in Hindi movies and television, having a career spanning seven decades.