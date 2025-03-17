Advertisement
Meet 7 Highest-Paid South Indian Actors: Top Star Got Rs 300 Cr For Latest Pan-India Blockbuster - Report
photoDetails

Meet 7 Highest-Paid South Indian Actors: Top Star Got Rs 300 Cr For Latest Pan-India Blockbuster - Report

7 Highest-Paid South Indian Actors: Some of the highest-paid South Indian actors include Rajinikanth, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun, known for their massive fan base.

Updated:Mar 17, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Meet 7 Highest-Paid South Indian Actors

1/8
Meet 7 Highest-Paid South Indian Actors

Today, let's take a look at some of the highest-paid South Indian actors' list which include A-listers such as Rajinikanth, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun, known for their massive fan base across the globe. Check out this compilation of top-earning South Indian actors as of 2025, based on several online news reports.

Allu Arjun

2/8
Allu Arjun

According to a Moneycontrol report, Allu Arjun took home Rs 300 crore for his power-packed blockbuster hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, which co-starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. He has now become India's highest-paid actor, racing ahead of Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan. 

Thalapathy Vijay

3/8
Thalapathy Vijay

GQ India attributes his latest film 'Leo' earning to the Times Of India report, stating that The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) actor Vijay took home Rs 120 crore for the movie. As many as 8 of his movies have grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the Box Office.

Rajinikanth

4/8
Rajinikanth

The megastar reportedly earned between Rs 125 crore and Rs 270 crore for his films Jailer and Vettaiyan according to Pinkvilla.com

Prabhas

5/8
Prabhas

Prabhas reportedly charges between Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore per film, as per Pinkvilla report attributing it to Forbes India. He received a massive fee for his dual roles in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. 

Kamal Haasan

6/8
Kamal Haasan

The veteran Pan-Indian actor took home Rs 150 crore for headlining the vigilante action sequel Indian 2. 

Ajith Kumar

7/8
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar, one of the highest-paid actors in Tamil cinema, was reportedly paid Rs 105 crore for the project, Vidaamuyarchi, marking a career milestone as per Times Of India report.

Mahesh Babu

8/8
Mahesh Babu

One of the top-most Telugu stars, Mahesh Babu reportedly earns between Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore per film. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK