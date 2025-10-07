4 / 8

The Heeramandi actress was married to actor and former lawyer Satyadeep Mishra in 2002. She never opened up on her first marriage ever but confirmed in 2013 that the couple had separated. Despite their separation, the two have remained on amicable terms. She got married to longtime boyfriend an South actor Siddharth in 2024. She recently shined at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, rocking her 'sindoor' look with red raw mango saree.