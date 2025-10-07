Advertisement
Meet 7 Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice Or Thrice: From Bollywood's Royal Beauty To Legendary South Indian Diva - In Pics


Meet 7 Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice Or Thrice: From Bollywood's Royal Beauty To Legendary South Indian Diva - In Pics

Top Pan-Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice: Check out this compilation to find out who got married more than once. Can you guess the divas?

Updated:Oct 07, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
7 Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice


7 Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice

7 Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice, Thrice: Today, in this compilation, let's dig deeper to find out which Pan-Indian actresses got married more than once. From a Bollywood royal beauty to top South Indian diva - check out the list below:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Neelima Azeem


Neelima Azeem

Veteran actress who is Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's mother has tied the knot thrice. She married Pankaj Kapur in the year 1979 but they later divorced, together they have a son - actor Shahid Kapoor. She later married theatre actor Rajesh Khattar and had a son Ishaan Khatter. Her third marriage with Raza Ali Khan also ended in separation, reportedly.

Yogeeta Bali


Yogeeta Bali

Veteran actress Yogeeta Bali was first married to actor-singer Kishore Kumar in 1976. However, they got divorced in 1978, 2 years after the marriage. Later, she tied the knot with iconic star Mithun Chakraborty in 1979. They have three sons—Mahaakshay, Ushmey and Namashi—and a daughter, Dishani.

Aditi Rao Hydari


Aditi Rao Hydari

The Heeramandi actress was married to actor and former lawyer Satyadeep Mishra in 2002. She never opened up on her first marriage ever but confirmed in 2013 that the couple had separated. Despite their separation, the two have remained on amicable terms. She got married to longtime boyfriend an South actor Siddharth in 2024. She recently shined at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, rocking her 'sindoor' look with red raw mango saree. 

Radikaa Sarathkumar


Radikaa Sarathkumar

Popular South Indian actress Radikaa Sarathkumar has also been married three times. In 1985, she married actor-director Pratap Pothan, but the relationship ended within a year. Later, she married a British man named Richard Hardy and moved to London.

Lakshmi


Lakshmi

Lakshmi's first marriage was with Bhaskaran with whom she has a daughter, actress Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran. They later got divorced. Her second marriage was with co-star Mohan Sharma on the sets of Chattakari (1975) and ended in divorce (1980). Reportedly, while she was shooting En Uyir Kannamma (1988) she and actor-director M Sivachandran fell in love and got married (1987). The couple adopted a girl named Samyuktha in 2000.

Kavya Madhavan


Kavya Madhavan

Kavya Madhavan's first marriage was to Nischal Chandra after which she moved to Kuwait. However, reportedly, she returned home in June the same year and filed for divorce on 24 July 2009 on mutual grounds. Later, she married actor Dileep on 25 November 2016 in Kochi. The couple have a daughter, Mahalakshmi born on 19 October 2018.

Jayamala


Jayamala

Jayamala, actress turned politician, was first married to Kannada film actor Tiger Prabhakar and the couple had a daughter Soundarya. After her divorce, she married cinematographer HM Ramachandra.

