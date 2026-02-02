Meet 7 Indian celebs who were mobbed by fans: Ram Charan, Nidhhi Agerwal to Samantha Ruth Prabhu - In pics
Meet 7 Indian celebs who were mobbed by fans: From Ram Charan, Nidhhi Agerwal to Samantha Ruth Prabhu - In pics
Meet 7 Indian celebs who were mobbed by fans
7 Indian celebs who were mobbed by fans: Popular celebrities have often faced massive crowd turning situation unmanageable at times. From Nidhhi Agerwal, Allu Arjun, to more recently Ram Charan and his 2 -year-old daughter while visiting his newborns in hospital - check out 7 big Indian stars who faced huge fan crowds, sailing through tense situation.
(Pic Courtesy: Social media video grabs/Instagram)
Ram Charan, 2-year-old daughter mobbed
Actor Ram Charan, who has recently been blessed with twins arrived at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital on Sunday morning along with his two-year-old daughter Klin Kaara Konidela to visit the newborns. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the actor being mobbed by a large crowd of fans while carrying his young daughter in his arms. The chaotic scene has sparked outrage online, with many netizens expressing concern over the safety of the actor and his child.
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed
Actress actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed and pushed by fans while exiting the venue in Hyderabad. It happened at the 'Raja Saab' song-release event held at Lulu Mall, Kukatpally. The videos went viral on social media where Nidhhi was seen struggling to reach her car as a large crowd closed in around her. Despite the presence of people escorting her, the actor appeared uncomfortable and terrified as she tried to move through the tightly packed group.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed
Days after Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans, Pan-Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended an event in Hyderabad in December last year, which turned out to be quite a nightmare as the crowd went berserk after her arrival. Videos from the event went viral on social media where the actress was seen surrounded by security who struggled with the huge crowd, trying to catch a glimpse of the star.
Vijay Thalapathy Mobbed
Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay Thalapathy got mobbed in December 2025 at Chennai airport. Amid an ocean of unmanaged crowd, he stumbled and fell down exiting the airport as the crowd went crazy after he was spotted. Vijay tripped while he made his way through to the car upon exiting the Chennai airport. A large large number of fans gathered just to catch a glimpse of the star-politician.
Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed
Actor Kartik Aaryan also got mobbed when he was in Rajasthan shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Fans gathered in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite star in Nawalgarh, reportedly. Earlier, the actor had faced a similar situation in Gangtok while shooting for Anurag Basu's untitled romantic drama.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh mobbed
Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got mobbed Jamnagar airport in March 2024 when they were headed to attend a high-profile pre-wedding event. The actress was expecting their first child back then.
Allu Arjun Mobbed by fans
Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were spotted at Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad, and that's when the crowd went berserk wanting to catch a glimpse of the star. The power couple got mobbed by the fan frenzy outside the cafe and somehow managed to get to their car. In the visuals shared on social media, Allu Arjun was seen holding his wife Sneha Reddy tightly, urging fans to move back as they gathered crowded around them for photos.
Trending Photos