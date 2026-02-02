Meet 7 Indian celebs who were mobbed by fans: Ram Charan, Nidhhi Agerwal to Samantha Ruth Prabhu - In pics

8 / 8

Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were spotted at Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad, and that's when the crowd went berserk wanting to catch a glimpse of the star. The power couple got mobbed by the fan frenzy outside the cafe and somehow managed to get to their car. In the visuals shared on social media, Allu Arjun was seen holding his wife Sneha Reddy tightly, urging fans to move back as they gathered crowded around them for photos.