Meet 7 Most-Famous Actors Who Were Once Homeless, Faced Rejections: Today They Are Worth Millions, Ride Swanky Cars & Sleep In The Lap Of Luxury - In Pics
Meet Famous Actors Who Were Once Homeless: In today's compilation, let's get down to scroll through some popular names globally, who not only are brilliant success stories but also how they struggled hard to reach for the stars. They might have faced rejections initially in their careers but today they are worth millions, sleeping in the lap of luxury. Take a look here:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)
When Dev Anand Was Homeless
The legendary actor is also mentioned as having faced significant hardships, including periods of homelessness, before his rise to fame.
Sylvester Stallone
Before the success of Rocky, he was evicted from his apartment and slept in a New York City bus station for three weeks. "I had this one coat, and that coat literally was my house," Sylvester said in an interview for Creed with journalist Kjersti Flaa. "And I would sleep at the bus station, Port Authority bus station, or outside the post office in the dead of winter. And boy, it was cold. So that coat saved my life."
Amitabh Bachchan Homeless
Before becoming a superstar, the megastar did face initial hiccups and struggle. He once mentioned about being homeless in Mumbai and faced constant rejections. He has described sleeping on a bench on Marine Drive.
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey and his family lived in a VW camper van and later in a tent. In a 2003 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Jim said he "ended up ... trying to be the adult and trying to take care of everything" due to his family's circumstances.
Halle Berry
She once stayed in a homeless shelter in New York City in her early 20s while pursuing acting after she ran out of money and mother refused to send her more financial assistance. Halle told People in 2017, "That's probably one of the best things my mother did for me because it taught me. My mother said, 'If you want to be there, then you be there. You work it out.' And I had to work it out."
Anupam Kher
He once spoke about being thrown out of his rented accommodation and spending time sleeping on a beach because he couldn't pay the rent. The iconic actor once told Screen in an interview that in 1983 he, along with his brother mother and two friends, shared a single room. The rent of the room was overdue for more than three months and he was supposed to pay Rs 2,100 by evening. “The landlord kept our luggage outside.. I remember sleeping on the beach on a newspaper, because there was no place to stay."
Carmen Electra
She has spoken about being homeless in Los Angeles while trying to get her start in the entertainment industry. According to Buzzfeed, Carmen was left with only $5,000 and after paying off the debt she owed from making her first album, her then-boyfriend stole this money from her, Carmen ended up unhoused. "You know, I had a couple of years of being homeless in Hollywood," Carmen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2009. "A lot of people don’t even know this."
