Meet 7 Most-Famous Actors Who Were Once Homeless, Faced Rejections: Today They Are Worth Millions, Ride Swanky Cars & Sleep In The Lap Of Luxury - In Pics

She once stayed in a homeless shelter in New York City in her early 20s while pursuing acting after she ran out of money and mother refused to send her more financial assistance. Halle told People in 2017, "That's probably one of the best things my mother did for me because it taught me. My mother said, 'If you want to be there, then you be there. You work it out.' And I had to work it out."