Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2893473https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-7-top-bollywood-actors-who-own-expensive-luxury-farmhouses-salman-khans-panvel-holiday-home-to-shah-rukh-khans-jannat-in-alibaug-2893473
NewsPhotosMeet 7 TOP Bollywood Actors Who Own Expensive Luxury Farmhouses: Salman Khan's Panvel Holiday Home To Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jannat' In Alibaug
photoDetails

Meet 7 TOP Bollywood Actors Who Own Expensive Luxury Farmhouses: Salman Khan's Panvel Holiday Home To Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jannat' In Alibaug

7 Bollywood Actors Who Own Expensive Farm Houses: Check out the compilation of stars who are proud owners of splended holiday homes in India.

Updated:May 01, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet Bollywood Actors Who Own Expensive Farm Houses

1/8
Meet Bollywood Actors Who Own Expensive Farm Houses

Meet Bollywood Actors Who Own Expensive Farm Houses: From Salman Khan's Panvel holiday home, Priyanka Chopra's Goa abode to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jannat' in Alibaug, our B-Towners have invested in amazingnily splendid properties in the country to unwind with fam-jam and close friends. Take a look who are in the list:

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

2/8
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The power couple of Bollywood recently bought a 5BHK holiday home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore. The luxurious sea-facing bungalow covers 2.25 acres of land and has a built-up area of 18000 square feet. 

Follow Us

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

3/8
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

This power couple - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently purchased a huge farmhouse in Alibaug, Maharashtra which is spread across 8 acres. It is reportedly priced at approximately Rs 32 crore. The interiors are done by Sussanne Khan. 

Follow Us

Priyanka Chopra

4/8
Priyanka Chopra

The global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas owns an expensive luxe holiday home in Goa, located near Baga Beach, where she unwinds with her family and friends when in India. This farm house is a holiday house for the desi girl.

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan

5/8
Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan's palatial mansion at Alibaug is named 'Jannat'. He has a Mannat in Mumbai which is under renovation works. According to Siasat.com, it is priced around Rs 18 crore and is set on a 14,000 sq ft plot. Designed by wifey Gauri Khan, the holiday home has 6 bedrooms, 2 remote-controlled garages, a private pool, a helipad and a beach view. 

Follow Us

Salman Khan

6/8
Salman Khan

The coolest and the most famous Panvel farm house belongs to the Khandaan and often hosts parties. Who doesn't remember Salman Khan's famous birthday parties, right? Named Arpita Farms, after her sister Arpita Khan Sharma, this property has a pool, a gymnasium, and horse stables among other amenities.

Follow Us

Akshay Kumar

7/8
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar loves Goa, possibly one of the most-loved holiday destinations around. In his earlier interiew with GQ India, the actor quipped, "I like to go to Goa. I love it. It’s very chilled out. Everyone knows me there and they just say hi, but nobody bothers me as such. It’s the only place in the country where I can roam around and enjoy myself." He owns a property worth Rs 5 crore in Goa.

Follow Us

Aamir Khan

8/8
Aamir Khan

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan bought a holiday home in Panchgani worth Rs 7 crore in 2012-13 as per Siasat. He chills and relaxes with his family at the luxury farm house.

Follow Us
meet actors with farm housesBollywood actors who own expensive farm housessalman khan net worthSRK net worthsalman khan panvel farm house priceaamir khan farm housePriyanka Chopra propertiesAnushka Sharma Virat Kohli net worthAnushka Sharma Virat Kohli farm houseceleb assetshot bollywood actressesEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Rishi Kapoor
Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Throwback To The Late Actor’s Most Controversial Yet Entertaining Tweets
camera icon10
title
Indian batters without Orange Cap
10 Indian Batting Stars Who Never Won Orange Cap In IPL: Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina & More - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 young players
Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Sai Sudarshan: 7 Rising Stars Of IPL 2025 Who Could Soon Play For India - In Pics
camera icon7
title
AI in Everyday Life
7 Ways AI Is Already Reshaping Your Everyday Life
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025 unsold players
David Warner To Kane Williamson: 8 Star Cricketers Who Went Unsold In IPL 2025 But Found A Home In PSL - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK