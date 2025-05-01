Meet 7 TOP Bollywood Actors Who Own Expensive Luxury Farmhouses: Salman Khan's Panvel Holiday Home To Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jannat' In Alibaug
Meet Bollywood Actors Who Own Expensive Farm Houses: From Salman Khan's Panvel holiday home, Priyanka Chopra's Goa abode to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jannat' in Alibaug, our B-Towners have invested in amazingnily splendid properties in the country to unwind with fam-jam and close friends. Take a look who are in the list:
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
The power couple of Bollywood recently bought a 5BHK holiday home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore. The luxurious sea-facing bungalow covers 2.25 acres of land and has a built-up area of 18000 square feet.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
This power couple - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently purchased a huge farmhouse in Alibaug, Maharashtra which is spread across 8 acres. It is reportedly priced at approximately Rs 32 crore. The interiors are done by Sussanne Khan.
Priyanka Chopra
The global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas owns an expensive luxe holiday home in Goa, located near Baga Beach, where she unwinds with her family and friends when in India. This farm house is a holiday house for the desi girl.
Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan's palatial mansion at Alibaug is named 'Jannat'. He has a Mannat in Mumbai which is under renovation works. According to Siasat.com, it is priced around Rs 18 crore and is set on a 14,000 sq ft plot. Designed by wifey Gauri Khan, the holiday home has 6 bedrooms, 2 remote-controlled garages, a private pool, a helipad and a beach view.
Salman Khan
The coolest and the most famous Panvel farm house belongs to the Khandaan and often hosts parties. Who doesn't remember Salman Khan's famous birthday parties, right? Named Arpita Farms, after her sister Arpita Khan Sharma, this property has a pool, a gymnasium, and horse stables among other amenities.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar loves Goa, possibly one of the most-loved holiday destinations around. In his earlier interiew with GQ India, the actor quipped, "I like to go to Goa. I love it. It’s very chilled out. Everyone knows me there and they just say hi, but nobody bothers me as such. It’s the only place in the country where I can roam around and enjoy myself." He owns a property worth Rs 5 crore in Goa.
Aamir Khan
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan bought a holiday home in Panchgani worth Rs 7 crore in 2012-13 as per Siasat. He chills and relaxes with his family at the luxury farm house.
