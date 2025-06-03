Meet 70-Year-Old Top Indian Actor Who Did Hollywood Legend Sylvester Stallone's Make-Up For Rambo 3, Today Charges Rs 100 To Rs 150 Cr Per Film
GUESS WHO: He has also appeared in some Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Bengali films. Can you guess who are we talking about?
Meet Indian Actor Who Did Sylvester Stallone's Make-Up For Rambo 3
He is a legendary Indian actor who made his acting debut as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma for which he won a President's Gold Medal. Parthasarathy Srinivasan is hailed as the one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema. Besides Tamil films, he has also appeared in some Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Bengali films. Can you guess who are we talking about?
Meet Parthasarathy Srinivasan
Parthasarathy Srinivasan, famously known by his stage name Kamal Haasan has starred in over 230 movies in career spanning several decades. His 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K Balachander earned him his first Filmfare Award. He debuted in the Malayalam film industry with Kannum Karalum (1962). He has been honoured with several awards and accolades. The 70-year-old icon also formed the centrist party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party in Tamil Nadu. He formally announced the party's formation on 21 February 2018 in Madurai.
Kamal Haasan did Rambo's make-up
On the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kamal Haasan said, “I was working in the backlot. I made all the bumps on Mr Stallone’s face. I was learning makeup then and I was there for a month-and-a-half, learning prosthetic makeup."
"I wanted to learn the art because nobody wanted to learn that. It was such a pleasure because nobody knew me. I stopped at shops, drank cold drinks and I was walking in the street.” He continued.
Kamal worked on Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo III and later contributed to the iconic Star Trek franchise—an endeavour that eventually earned an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup.
India's First Actor to learn this technique
Kamal Haasan’s movies like Dasavathaaram, Indian, and Avvai Shanmugi showcase mind-blowing make-up transformation - all thanks to his make-up learnig skills he picked up from Hollywood. His willingness to understand the nuances of the technique make up the first Indian actor to master this skill for the love of movie-making.
Kamal Haasan's personal life
In 1978, Kamal Haasan married dancer Vani Ganapathy, who acted with him in the 1975 movie Melnaattu Marumagal. After marriage, Vani worked as Haasan's costume designer for several movies. They divorced ten years later.
Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika began living together in 1988, marrying after the birth of their first child, Shruti (born 1986). In 2002, the couple filed for divorce, which became final in 2004.
Kamal Haasan's Political Career
The actor formed the centrist party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party in Tamil Nadu. He formally announced the party's formation on 21 February 2018 in Madurai. He began his political journey from late President APJ Abdul Kalam's residence and his memorial at Rameswaram. His party contested in 37 seats in 2019 Indian general election and lost.
Kamal Haasan's Awards
He received the Padma Shri in 1990, the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema in in 2014. At 6, he won the President's gold medal for Best Child Actor for his debut film, Kalathur Kannamma. He is tied with Mammootty for the second most Best Actor National Film Awards with three. He won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil for producing the 1992 Tamil film, Thevar Magan.
He has a record 20 Filmfare Awards in five languages; after his last award, in 2000, he wrote to the organisation requesting no further awards.
