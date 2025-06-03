3 / 7

On the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kamal Haasan said, “I was working in the backlot. I made all the bumps on Mr Stallone’s face. I was learning makeup then and I was there for a month-and-a-half, learning prosthetic makeup."

"I wanted to learn the art because nobody wanted to learn that. It was such a pleasure because nobody knew me. I stopped at shops, drank cold drinks and I was walking in the street.” He continued.

Kamal worked on Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo III and later contributed to the iconic Star Trek franchise—an endeavour that eventually earned an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup.