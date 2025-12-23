Meet 8 Bollywood Actresses Who Oozed Oomph In Mesmerising Dresses On Red Carpet In 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari To Janhvi Kapoor - In pics

1 / 9

Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed The Red Carpet Looks In 2025: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at some top red carpet moments where our desi beauties walked in wearing the best in town, oozing oomph in style. They experimented with fashion and thankfully did not disappoint. Top 8 actresses who served memorable red carpet fashion moments in 2025.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)