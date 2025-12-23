Meet 8 Bollywood Actresses Who Oozed Oomph In Mesmerising Dresses On Red Carpet In 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari To Janhvi Kapoor - In pics

Advertisement
Updated:Dec 23, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed The Red Carpet Looks In 2025

1/9
Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed The Red Carpet Looks In 2025

Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed The Red Carpet Looks In 2025: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at some top red carpet moments where our desi beauties walked in wearing the best in town, oozing oomph in style. They experimented with fashion and thankfully did not disappoint. Top 8 actresses who served memorable red carpet fashion moments in 2025.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia

2/9
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has always been a scene stealer in the fashion world, and she did it again in a shimmery, sculpted red wine, a creation by Kristina Fidelskaya. The outfit featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a halter neckline and subtle sequin embellishments that caught every flicker of attention.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

3/9
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It was a polka dot moment for the global icon! The actress stunned in vintage couture in custom Balmain, an homage to Pierre Balmain’s 1950s polka-dot suit, reimagined with Met-worthy flair. Her cinched peplum jacket flowed into a sweeping skirt, creating a silhouette straight out of a classic film reel. She paired her look with a wide-brimmed hat, Jimmy Choo pumps, and Bulgari diamonds. 

Mrunal Thakur

4/9
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur keeps it modernly fiery in a black fitted textured outfit with a modest thigh slit - all that accentuated her curves and raised the temperature! She accessorised her look with a classic Bvlgari serpenti watch and a mini handbag and served an unforgettable fashion statement.

Janhvi Kapoor

5/9
Janhvi Kapoor

This year, Janhvi Kapoor made her Cannes red carpet debut in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit, a delicate rose-coloured fabric with metallic sheen, a constructed voluminous silhouette, and an ethereal veil that covered her low bun. 

Fatima Sana Shaikh

6/9
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks straight out of fantasy fiction in an ivory gown featuring a corset fit. The actress turned on the dramatic mode by styling her hair in long waves and accessorising it with long flowing ribbons. 

Diana Penty

7/9
Diana Penty

Diana Penty turned heads in an all-shimmer cobalt blue body-fit gown, bringing out every bit of red carpet royalty. The sculpture, a waved and dramatic silhouette oozed unapologetic glamour, a creation by Shantanu Nikhil, and Diana amplifies it with selective jewellery pieces.

Bhumi Pednekar

8/9
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar radiated main-character energy in a pastel pink textured gown, featuring hues of light purple and white. She paired the dreamy outfit with white ballooned fabric around her hands and all the way back, creating a trail. 

Aditi Rao Hydari

9/9
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked as radiant as ever in an ombre gown by Rahul Mishra. Featuring sparkling details and danglers, the outfit stood out for its sophisticated drama, and Aditi simply amplified its appeal by accessorising her look with classic diamond jewellery.

