Meet 8 Bollywood real-life couples who married their co-stars & sealed their 'happily ever after' - In Pics

From reel to real: Movie sets have often been privy to countless moments shared between co-stars - from budding friendships to falling in love - some of our power couples have worked on reel and sealed the deal in real. Today, let's take a look at 8 Bollywood couples who got married to their co-stars, effortlessly making their reel jodis a real thing.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
The power couple of Bollywood were great friends before dating each other for a while. They tied the knot on April 20, 2007, after falling in love on the sets of Guru. They starred together in movies including Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2. They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.
Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor
The royal couple of Bollywood - Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor worked together in movies including LOC: Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006), and Tashan (2007). Their love story began on the sets of 'Tashan' in 2008. The couple married in 2012 after staying together for a long time. They have 2 sons - Taimur and Jeh.
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story began during the filming of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, where their undeniable chemistry sparked a profound bond. Ranveer’s admiration for Deepika only deepened with time, leading to a relationship that captivated fans. The couple sealed their love in a dreamy wedding in November 2018, embodying the essence of a modern fairytale.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's dreamy love affair started on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmāstra' which was released in 2022. However, rumours of their romance began way back in 2017, but the two remained tight-lipped about it. Their intimate wedding ceremony took social media by storm in April 2022 and in November 2022, they were blessed with daughter Raha Kapoor.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
The gorgeous-looking couple of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met while working on Shershaan in 2021. Rumours were rife about them being an 'item' but neither of them confirmed until Kiara reluctantly confessed on season 7 of Koffee with Karan that they were 'more than close friends'. The duo tied the knot in February 2023.
Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha
Actor Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's love bloomed in 2012. They bonded well on the sets of their movie Fukrey and went on to date for a long time before tying the knot in October 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2024.
Genelia D’Souza – Riteish Deshmukh
Genelia and Riteish first met at Hyderabad airport for the test shoot of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. They bonded strong since their debut movie and from friends turned into lovers - and now are happily married. After nearly a decade of dating, they married in a grand ceremony in February 2012. They are blessed with two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.
Kriti Kharbanda – Pulkit Samrat
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's link-up rumours began after working together in Veerey Ki Wedding in 2018 and eventually started dating while filming Pagalpanti,. The couple tied the knot in 2024 in a private ceremony in Manesar, Haryana after living together for few years.
