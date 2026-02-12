Meet 8 Bollywood real-life couples who married their co-stars & sealed their 'happily ever after' - In Pics

6 / 9

The gorgeous-looking couple of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met while working on Shershaan in 2021. Rumours were rife about them being an 'item' but neither of them confirmed until Kiara reluctantly confessed on season 7 of Koffee with Karan that they were 'more than close friends'. The duo tied the knot in February 2023.