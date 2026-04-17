Meet 8 famous Bollywood actors who are from Bihar: Begusarai, Bettiah, Belsand to Mumbai - from struggle to stardom - In Photos
Meet famous Bollywood actors who are from Bihar: From Manoj Bajpayee to Pankaj Tripathi - take a look at powerful performers from Bihar who rule silver screens with their impressive acting chops and dedication.
Meet famous Bollywood actors who are from Bihar
Meet famous Bollywood actors who are from Bihar: Today, let's take a look at some fine talents of Indian film industry, who moved to Mumbai for career. Their journey from struggle to stardom remains an inspiration for many aspiring actors hailing from small towns. From Manoj Bajpayee to Pankaj Tripathi - take a look at powerful performers from Bihar who rule silver screens with their impressive acting chops and dedication:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput
The late Sushant Singh Rajput was born in Patna, and moved to Mumbai as a bright talent. He delivered several memorable performances and hits throughout his career, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest actors in the industry. He was born in Belwa, a small village near Bettiah in the West Champaran district of Bihar.
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi, hailing from Belsand in Bihar, has had an inspiring journey from small roles to leading films. He has become one of the most revered faces in cinema today.
Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, fondly known hails from Patna, Bihar, and is one of the most iconic stars of Indian cinema. He ruled Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s - earning the Shotgun title.
Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra, one of the most legendary actors of Indian cinema, hails from Darbhanga, Bihar. Over the years, he has delivered several memorable performances across genres.
Kranti Prakash Jha
Kranti Prakash Jha
Born in Begusarai, Kranti Prakash Jha's most acclaimed works include M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Batla House, and OTT shows such as Raktanchal and Sankalp, among many others.
Avinash Tiwary
Avinash Tiwary
Avinash Tiwary, born in Gopalganj, Bihar, has steadily made a mark in the industry with his impactful performances. He is known for his roles in films like Laila Majnu, O'Romeo and web series such as Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Bambai Meri Jaan among others.
Neetu Chandra
Neetu Chandra
Actress-filmmaker Neetu Chandra was born in Patna, Bihar. Her mother tongue is Bhojpuri. She was educated at the Notre Dame Academy, Patna and completed her undergraduate education at Delhi's Indraprastha College. She made her Bollywood debut in the Hindi film industry in 2005 with Garam Masala.
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