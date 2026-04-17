Meet 8 famous Bollywood actors who are from Bihar: Begusarai, Bettiah, Belsand to Mumbai - from struggle to stardom - In Photos

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Meet famous Bollywood actors who are from Bihar: Today, let's take a look at some fine talents of Indian film industry, who moved to Mumbai for career. Their journey from struggle to stardom remains an inspiration for many aspiring actors hailing from small towns. From Manoj Bajpayee to Pankaj Tripathi - take a look at powerful performers from Bihar who rule silver screens with their impressive acting chops and dedication:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)