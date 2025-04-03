Meet 8 Highest-Paid Bodyguards Of Bollywood Celebs: SRK'S Ravi To Salman Khan's Shera, Check Their Jaw-Dropping Salaries - Report
Meet 8 Highest-Paid Bodyguards Of Bollywood Celebs: Let's scroll through the alleged salaries of some the bodyguards of popular actors and we bet your jaws will be on the floor.
Highest-Paid Bodyguards Of Bollywood Celebs: Bollywood A-listers are often spotted with a huge entourage while on promotions or attending an event, right? They are always guarded by their heavy-duty bodyguards, ensuring nobody manages to get close to them - making a safe circle around them. Well, they stay with the stars 24*7, like a shadow and manage to protect them from the maddening crowd. Today, let's dig deeper into the salaries of some the bodyguards of popular actors and find out who is the highest-paid celebrity bodyguard in Bollywood:
(Disclaimer: These are all speculative figures based on several media reports. No official word on the salary or annual amount has been made public by any of the persons.)
Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh
Shah Rukh Khan is never really alone! Well, to keep the crazy crowd at bay, you will always spot his tall and well-built bodyguard Ravi Singh accompanying him at all events. According to Pinkvilla, Ravi Singh earns Rs. 2.7 crore making him the highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood.
Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera
Sallu Bhai and Shera's bond is thick and we have seen them on multiple occasions, together. Shera even did a cameo in Bhaijaan's film titled 'Bodyguard'. According to many reports, he gets Rs 2 crore annually.
Katrina Kaif's bodyguard Deepak Singh
Katrina Kaif’s bodyguard, Deepak Singh, gets around an estimated Rs 1 crore annually, according to Money Control report. Deepak also provided security to several other high-profile celebrities, including Salman Khan, Paris Hilton, and Madhuri Dixit, in addition to Katrina.
Deepika Padukone's bodyguard Jalal
Deepika Padukone is most times seen with her bodyguard Jalal. The annual salary of Jalal is Rs. 1.2 crore annually, as per Money Control report.
Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde
Jitendra Shinde is megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard, often spotted at events holding a carbine gun and protecting Big B. Shinde reportedly runs a security agency but manages Bachchan senior personally. He earns around Rs 1.5 crore annually.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's bodyguard Sonu aka Prakash Singh
According to zoomtventertainment.com, Prakash Singh's annual salary is around Rs 1.2 crore. And guess what, we have always seen him protect the power couple from the prying media glare at all events.
Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele
Mens XP quoted a Mid-Day report stating that Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele, who has been been with him for many years draws an annual salary of Rs. 1.2 crore.
Aamir Khan's bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade
Aamir Khan's bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade reportedly wanted to become a body builder. As per a Times Now report, he takes home around Rs 2 crore annually.
