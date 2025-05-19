Meet 8 Highest-Paid Korean Actors And Actresses Of 2025: No 2 Star Is Involved In A Controversial Dating Scandal With Late Actress, Earns Rs 3,62,090,74 Per Episode - Report
Meet 8 Highest-Paid Korean Actors And Actresses Of 2025: Can you guess the names in this list?
Meet 8 Highest-Paid Korean Actors And Actresses Of 2025
Meet 8 Highest-Paid Korean Actors And Actresses Of 2025: In this compilation, based on several online media reports, let's find out the top earning stars of famous K-Dramas and movies. Not just in South Korea, but their stars are now globally famous. From Squid Game fame Lee Jung Jae To Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-Hyun - all big names find a spot in this list. Take a look here:
Lee Jung Jae
The famous K-Drama star reportedly received $1 million per episode for Squid Game seasons 2 and 3, as per Forbes. His salary also made him the top-earning actor in South Korea. If this stands true, the current valuation would mean that he got Rs 8,55,83,000 for season 2 of the series.
Kim Soo-Hyun
According to Tatler Asia, his estimated earnings as of 2024, was $423,000 (Rs 3,62,090,74) based on his pay per episode of One Ordinary Day - totalling $3.38 million. As per The Korea Times, Soo-Hyun got a paycheck of 5 billion KRW ($3.7 million USD) for his association in the K-drama, Queen of Tears, which featured 16 episodes. According to Siasat.com, her earnings are Rs 3.5 Crore per episode.
Hyun Bin
According to a 2024 report by Times Of India, Hyun Bin’s net worth is a whopping USD 21 million (INR 174 crore approx.) Hyun first gained widespread recognition for his part in My Lovely Sam Soon (2005), followed by Secret Garden (2010–2011), Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020). According to Siasat.com he earns 1.4 crore per episode.
Lee Young Ae
This 54-year-old beautiful Korean actress became famous for her appearances in the Korean historical drama Dae Jang Geum followed by Park Chan-wook's crime thriller film Lady Vengeance. She charges ₩100M per episode (Approx. 90,700 USD) reportedly. This means Rs 59,79,462 approx.
Jun Ji Hyun
The 43-year-old famous Korean actress rose to fame with her role in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl (2001). She went on to star in several hit K-dramas including My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea as well as the Netflix series Kingdom. According to The Korea In Me blog and Midst Live report she earns around ₩110M per episode which is (Approx. 99,900 USD). This comes to Rs 65,77,226.70 approx. According to Siasat.com, her earnings are Rs. 70 lakhs per episode.
Song Joong Ki
He is best known for his role in Vincenzo, charged 300 million KRW per episode for Reborn Rich. His estimated net worth is around USD 40.3 million, which made a 50% rise from ‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’, as per Bollywood Life.
Song Hye Kyo
Song Hye-kyo featured in superhit K-dramas series such as Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Encounter (2018), and The Glory (2022) besides movies. She earns ₩60M per episode (Approx. 54,400 USD). This stands at Rs 35,87,677.20 approx.
Lee Min Ho
Lee Min-ho gained widespread fame with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in the television series Boys Over Flowers (2009), which also earned him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Actor. According to Siasat.com he earns 1.4 crore per episode. GQ India 2024 report states that he has a net worth of $26 million (approximately Rs 215 crore).
Trending Photos