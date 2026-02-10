Meet 8 most-anticipated new on-screen pairings Of 2026: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi to Akshay Kumar & Wamiqa Gabbi - In Pics
Meet New Pairings Of 2026: Indian fans are waiting to witness some mind-blowing performances in 2026 starring their favourite celebs. The excitement is higher for some new reel pairings. From Ramayana's Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi to Akshay Kumar & Wamiqa Gabbi - these fresh faces are all set to share the screen for the first time. Here’s a look at TOP 8 upcoming on-screen jodis creating buzz.
Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi - Ramayana Part 1
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are set to star together in the upcoming mythological epic, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In the two-part film, Kapoor will play Lord Rama and Pallavi will portray Goddess Sita. The film is scheduled for a two-part release, with Part 1 slated for a Diwali 2026 release and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.
Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela
Kartik Aaryan and Pushpa 2’s Kissik girl Sreeleela are cast together in Anurag Basu’s next. The film was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela's release date has not been announced as yet.
Akshay Kumar & Wamiqa Gabbi - Bhoot Bangla
Akshay Kumar teams up with Wamiqa Gabbi for Bhoot Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film promises laughs, scares, and a refreshing on-screen dynamic audiences haven’t seen before. Bhoot Bangla is set to release in cinemas on 15th May 2026.
Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur - Dacoit
Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur will be seen in a fresh pan-India pairing. Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is scheduled for an April 2026 release.
Lakshya and Ananya Panday
Lakshya is all set to romance Ananya Panday for the first time in the romantic comedy Chand Mera Dil, which is all set to release this year. It will be refreshing to watch the two share the screen.
Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor - Tu Yaa Main
A striking blend of indie credibility and new-age glamour, Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor make their first on-screen appearance together in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film thrives on contrasting energies, tension, and psychological drama. The film is slated to release on 13th February 2026.
Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri - O Romeo
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s fresh pairing has already won hearts with the release of O Romeo’s trailer and songs. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo promises a passionate love story layered with drama and music. The film is set to hit cinemas on 13th February 2026, just in time for Valentine’s week.
Randeep Hooda & Shraddha Kapoor - Eetha
Randeep Hooda and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Eetha, a biographical drama inspired by the life of legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar, known as the “Tamasha Samradini.” Directed by Laxman Utekar. Eetha is slated for release in the last quarter of 2026.
