Meet 8 popular Indian celebs who ditched their 9 to 5 corporate jobs in IT companies, banks & advertising agency to become stars: Dhurandhar actor to stunning KGF actress

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Srinidhi Shetty

The KGF girl did her schooling from Sri Narayana Guru English Medium School, followed by a pre-university course at St. Aloysius Pre-University College. She received a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Jain University, Bengaluru.

After winning beauty pageants, Srinidhi also worked as a model while employed at Accenture.