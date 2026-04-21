Meet 8 popular Indian celebs who ditched their 9 to 5 corporate jobs in IT companies, banks & advertising agency to become stars: Dhurandhar actor to stunning KGF actress
Indian celebrities who quit corporate jobs for acting
Indian celebrities who quit corporate jobs for acting: In this feature, let's take a look at our favourite celebrities who actually started off from high-paying corporate jobs. From working in IT companies, banking sector and advertising agencies - these A-listers ditched their 9 to 5 to become actors and make their showbiz dreams come alive!
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
He studied at HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. Later, he went to the United States where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications from Indiana University Bloomington in 2008. Soon after this, Ranveer Singh worked for a few years in advertising as a copywriter, with agencies like O&M and J Walter Thompson.
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel studied at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai before heading to Tufts University in Boston in the United States to study bio-genetic engineering, which she studied for two years, before eventually switching her major to economics. She reportedly worked as an Economic analyst at Khandwala Securities Ltd for a brief period. She even got her a job offer from Morgan Stanley, the multinational financial services company. She turned down the offer, however, and decided to join Satyadev Dubey’s theatre group and decided to pursue her acting dreams.
Srinidhi Shetty
Srinidhi Shetty
The KGF girl did her schooling from Sri Narayana Guru English Medium School, followed by a pre-university course at St. Aloysius Pre-University College. She received a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Jain University, Bengaluru.
After winning beauty pageants, Srinidhi also worked as a model while employed at Accenture.
Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas
Famous Malayalam actor-producer completed his primary schooling from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakuda, and Secondary (Plus Two) schooling from St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakuda. He graduated with bachelor's degree in electronics and communication engineering from the Tamil Nadu College of Engineering, Coimbatore. He later worked at Cognizant Technologies as a software engineer.
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan
She studied the prestigious The British School, in New Delhi, and studied modern history at Balliol College, Oxford. She earned a master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She worked as an investment banker at Citibank in Mumbai and had also worked with Ford Foundation before becoming an actress.
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh studied at GD Somani Memorial School and holds an architectural engineering degree from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture, Mumbai. He later practiced for a year with an overseas architectural firm and continued designing since his return to India.
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu
After graduating in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi, Taapsee Pannu worked as a Software Engineer. She stepped into the entertainment industry by auditioning for Channel V. It was in 2010 when Taapsee made her Telugu debut with Jhummandi Naadam.
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ambala. She later moved to England at the age of 17 and obtained a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Alliance Manchester Business School. She worked part-time for Manchester United F.C. as a team leader in the catering department.
Upon her return to India, Parineeti joined Yash Raj Films as an intern in the marketing department and later worked as a public relations consultant.
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