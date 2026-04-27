Meet 8 South Indian actresses who did MBBS, BDS; could be full-time doctors but became 'famous film stars': Ramayana's Sita to Kissik girl - In Photos

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South Indian actresses who are doctors: Not many people know that some of the most famous South Indian beauties in the showbiz world are certified doctors. Yes they studied at medical colleges to become doctors one day. Some hold MBBS while others studied BDS for dentristry. From Sai Pallavi to Sreeleela - all these actresses were medical students in college but life had other plans for them.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram pictures shared by actresses)