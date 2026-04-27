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NewsPhotosMeet 8 South Indian actresses who did MBBS, BDS; could be full-time doctors but became 'famous film stars': Ramayana's Sita to Kissik girl - In Photos
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Meet 8 South Indian actresses who did MBBS, BDS; could be full-time doctors but became 'famous film stars': Ramayana's Sita to Kissik girl - In Photos

Meet 8 South Indian actresses who are doctors: From Sai Pallavi to Sreeleela - all these actresses were medical students in college but life had other plans for them.

 

Updated:Apr 27, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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South Indian actresses who are doctors

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South Indian actresses who are doctors

South Indian actresses who are doctors: Not many people know that some of the most famous South Indian beauties in the showbiz world are certified doctors. Yes they studied at medical colleges to become doctors one day. Some hold MBBS while others studied BDS for dentristry. From Sai Pallavi to Sreeleela - all these actresses were medical students in college but life had other plans for them.  

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram pictures shared by actresses)

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Aditi Shankar

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Aditi Shankar

Aditi Shankar

The daughter of famous Tamil director Shankar, Aditi Shankar is also a doctor, having earned her MBBS degree from Ramchandra University. She featured in movies like Viruman and Maaveeran.

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Sreeleela

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Sreeleela

Sreeleela

South actress Sreeleela's mother is a gynecologist. Inspired by her, Sreeleela pursued an MBBS degree and completed it in 2021. She completed her MBBS degree from Dr. DY Patil University in Mumbai. In fact, she officially graduated with an MBBS degreeon February 10, 2026, striking a balance between her medical studies and acting career.  

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Sai Pallavi

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Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi

Talented Pan India actress Sai Pallavi completed her medical studies at Tbilisi State Medical University. She will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part magnum opus Ramayana as Goddess Sita co-starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

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Shivani Rajasekhar

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Shivani Rajasekhar

Shivani Rajasekhar

Famous Telugu actress pursued her education at Apollo Medical College, Hyderabad. According to News18 report, she was also into alternative therapies like flower medicine and Ayurveda. Walking in on her father’s footsteps, Shivani completed her MBBS in February 2024.

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Kamakshi Bhaskarla

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Kamakshi Bhaskarla

Kamakshi Bhaskarla

A famous Telugu actress completed her MBBS in China and worked in Apollo Hospitals. She won the title of Femina Miss India Telangana 2018.

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Roopa Koduvayur

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Roopa Koduvayur

Roopa Koduvayur

Roopa Koduvayur is a trained doctor with an MBBS degree from Katuri Medical College, she served as a frontline worker during the Covid-19 pandemic while continuing to act.  She is also trained in Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. Roopa made her film debut in Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020) which won her accolades.

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Meenakshi Chaudhary

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Meenakshi Chaudhary

Meenakshi Chaudhary 

Telugu and Tamil film actress Meenakshi Chaudhary holds a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from the National Dental College and Hospital in Punjab. She represented Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, where she was crowned as Femina Miss India Grand International 2018. She India at Miss Grand International 2018 and finished as the first runner-up.

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Komalee Prasad

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Komalee Prasad

Komalee Prasad

Another talented Telugu film actress Komalee Prasad is a dentist by profession who studied at Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences and worked in Mumbai before transitioning to acting.

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South Indian actresses who are doctorsactors who studied medicinetop indian actorsactors who did MBBSEntertainment
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