Meet 8 South Indian actresses who did MBBS, BDS; could be full-time doctors but became 'famous film stars': Ramayana's Sita to Kissik girl - In Photos
Meet 8 South Indian actresses who are doctors: From Sai Pallavi to Sreeleela - all these actresses were medical students in college but life had other plans for them.
South Indian actresses who are doctors
South Indian actresses who are doctors: Not many people know that some of the most famous South Indian beauties in the showbiz world are certified doctors. Yes they studied at medical colleges to become doctors one day. Some hold MBBS while others studied BDS for dentristry. From Sai Pallavi to Sreeleela - all these actresses were medical students in college but life had other plans for them.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram pictures shared by actresses)
Aditi Shankar
Aditi Shankar
The daughter of famous Tamil director Shankar, Aditi Shankar is also a doctor, having earned her MBBS degree from Ramchandra University. She featured in movies like Viruman and Maaveeran.
Sreeleela
Sreeleela
South actress Sreeleela's mother is a gynecologist. Inspired by her, Sreeleela pursued an MBBS degree and completed it in 2021. She completed her MBBS degree from Dr. DY Patil University in Mumbai. In fact, she officially graduated with an MBBS degreeon February 10, 2026, striking a balance between her medical studies and acting career.
Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi
Talented Pan India actress Sai Pallavi completed her medical studies at Tbilisi State Medical University. She will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part magnum opus Ramayana as Goddess Sita co-starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.
Shivani Rajasekhar
Shivani Rajasekhar
Famous Telugu actress pursued her education at Apollo Medical College, Hyderabad. According to News18 report, she was also into alternative therapies like flower medicine and Ayurveda. Walking in on her father’s footsteps, Shivani completed her MBBS in February 2024.
Kamakshi Bhaskarla
Kamakshi Bhaskarla
A famous Telugu actress completed her MBBS in China and worked in Apollo Hospitals. She won the title of Femina Miss India Telangana 2018.
Roopa Koduvayur
Roopa Koduvayur
Roopa Koduvayur is a trained doctor with an MBBS degree from Katuri Medical College, she served as a frontline worker during the Covid-19 pandemic while continuing to act. She is also trained in Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. Roopa made her film debut in Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020) which won her accolades.
Meenakshi Chaudhary
Meenakshi Chaudhary
Telugu and Tamil film actress Meenakshi Chaudhary holds a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from the National Dental College and Hospital in Punjab. She represented Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, where she was crowned as Femina Miss India Grand International 2018. She India at Miss Grand International 2018 and finished as the first runner-up.
Komalee Prasad
Komalee Prasad
Another talented Telugu film actress Komalee Prasad is a dentist by profession who studied at Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences and worked in Mumbai before transitioning to acting.
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