Meet 90s Famous Bollywood Actress Who Is 10th Fail, Married A Double MBA UK-Banker Husband And Settled Abroad...Her Name Is

Meet 90s Famous Bollywood Actress Who Is 10th Fail: A top actress from the 90s who starred with all the A-listers in her illustrious career bid goodbye to the limelight and got married to a UK-based banker
Many Bollywood stars often taste success with all the love and adulation falling their way for many years. But then there are few who leave all of this behind to walk their own path and enjoy a marital bliss with family. One such top actress from the 90s who starred with all the A-listers in her illustrious career bid goodbye to the limelight and got married to a UK-based banker. But she did comeback and how! Can you guess who are we talking about?
Meet Actress Shilpa Shirodkar
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar made her screen debut with Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar opposite Mithun Chakraborty (1989) and went on to star in several hit films like Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Gopi Kishan, Aankhen, among many others. However, she stepped away from the showbiz world at the peak of her career and settled abroad with her husband Aparesh Ranjit after marriage. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Shilpa opened up about her decision and how she doesn’t regret any part of it.
Shilpa Shirodkar's Bollywood Connection
Shilpa Shirodkar is the grand-daughter of Meenakshi Shirodkar and younger sister of former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar who has been married to Pan India Gopi Kishan Mahesh Babu. Shilpa has earlier worked with stars like Govinda, Anil Kapoor and has tasted success with several blockbusters. She was seen as one of the most talked about contestants in Salman Khan's controversial reality show - Bigg Boss 18.
10th Fail But...
She told Pinkvilla.com in an interview, “I never wanted to leave Mumbai as I was very close to my parents, but then I met my husband and within one and a half day, I said yes to him," she said. “He was going to go abroad to study… I just liked his honesty so much that I didn’t even think what am I doing. I am a 10th fail. My husband is a banker. He is a double MBA and very well-read. I never felt small in front of him," she stated. “I can talk to him and his colleagues about everything."
Shilpa Shirodkar's Personal Life
The actress got married to a UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. They have a daughter named Anoushka Ranjit, who pursued her high school diploma from the prestigious North London Collegiate School Dubai. She also pursued a Global Leadership Summer Course, in Politics and International Relations at Oxford Royale in 2020. The 22-year-old is studying law at the University of Law in London, reportedly.
Don't Regret Leaving Bollywood
About quitting the film industry when she was at the top of her game, Shilpa Shirodkar told Pinkvilla, “I don’t regret taking a break. I miss being busy, but I married such a sweet, nice and simple man and that was important for me to start my life. Unfortunately, I left India and which is why it was difficult for me to continue working. If I would have gotten married in India, I would have hundred percent continue working.”
On Getting Film Offers After Marriage
“At that time, it wasn’t the space when women would get rules after marriage, so I don’t think anybody reached out to me, and I wasn’t such a big star also. I don’t think I was so popular that people wanted me to come back. People were also happy ki gayi toh gayi there are many others.”
She made a smashing comeback on Salman Khan's controversial reality show - Bigg Boss 18. It was won by Karan Veer Singh last year but Shilpa remained the most-talked about contestant and constantly supported Karan inside the house.
