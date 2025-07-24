Meet 90s Famous Bollywood Actress Who Is 10th Fail, Married A Double MBA UK-Banker Husband And Settled Abroad...Her Name Is

7 / 7

“At that time, it wasn’t the space when women would get rules after marriage, so I don’t think anybody reached out to me, and I wasn’t such a big star also. I don’t think I was so popular that people wanted me to come back. People were also happy ki gayi toh gayi there are many others.”

She made a smashing comeback on Salman Khan's controversial reality show - Bigg Boss 18. It was won by Karan Veer Singh last year but Shilpa remained the most-talked about contestant and constantly supported Karan inside the house.