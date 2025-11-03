Meet Actor Who Cracked UPSC Exam In First Attempt, Quit His IAS Job, Became First Indian Bureaucrat To Walk Cannes Red Carpet...His Name Is

2 / 7

Abhishek Singh hails from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh and his father, Kripa Shankar Singh, was an IPS officer. Abhishek completed his graduation in B.com from Delhi University. According to his earlier interview by Shubhankar Mishra, Abhishek was only 19 when he suffered depression due to an ugly break-up. According to BollywoodShaadis, Abhishek prepared for the UPSC after his personal turmoil and decided to shift his focus to studies. In 2011, he cleared the most prestigious UPSC examination and secured the All India Rank 94.

Abhishek Singh became a 2011-batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre and secured a rank within the top 100 on his first attempt at the UPSC exam.