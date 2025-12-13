Advertisement
Meet Actor Who Is Son Of A Bus Driver, Belonged To Middle-Class Family, Set To Make Big Bollywood Debut With Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana; His Real Name Is…

In this feature, we talk about an inspiring actor who is now one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Once a struggling youngster with big dreams, he rose from humble beginnings to become a pan-India superstar.
Updated:Dec 13, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Meet Inspiring Actor Who Is Son Of Bus Driver

Meet Inspiring Actor Who Is Son Of Bus Driver

Meet the top actor who grew up in a modest middle-class family in Hassan, Karnataka.

Father Was Bus Driver

Father Was Bus Driver

The actor’s father, Arun Kumar, worked as a driver with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and later with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

 

His Real Name Is..

His Real Name Is..

The actor’s real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda.

 

Left Home As Teenager

Left Home As Teenager

The actor left his home as a teenager to join a drama school in Bengaluru, despite facing financial struggles and uncertainty about his future.

 

Who Are We Talking About?

Who Are We Talking About?

In this feature, we are talking about KGF fame Yash.

 

Worked in Television

Worked in Television

Yash stepped into the world of entertainment with the television serial Nanda Gokula, following which he worked in several other serials. He initially portrayed supporting roles, and his first major break came with a cameo appearance in the 2007 Kannada film Jambada Hudugi.

 

Married to Radhika Pandit

Married to Radhika Pandit

Yash is married to actor Radhika Pandit, and the couple share two children. They first met on the sets of the television serial Nanda Gokula. The duo also founded the Yasho Marga Foundation, which works towards helping the needy. The couple has invested Rs 4 crore towards the restoration of lakes in Karnataka’s Koppal district.

 

One of the Highest-Paid Kannada Actors

One of the Highest-Paid Kannada Actors

Yash has emerged as one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada cinema. After the massive success of KGF, which went on to become one of Kannada cinema’s most expensive and successful projects, Yash is reportedly charging around Rs 15 crore per film.

First Kannada Actor With Rs 200 Crore Film

First Kannada Actor With Rs 200 Crore Film

Following the success of KGF, Yash became the first Kannada actor to deliver a Rs 200 crore-grossing film. KGF: Chapter 2 further raised the bar and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, crossing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

Bollywood Debut

Bollywood Debut

Yash is now all set to make his Bollywood debut. He will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The epic is being made in two parts, with the first installment slated for release during Diwali 2026 and the second during Diwali 2027.

Toxic

Toxic

Yash will also be seen in his much-awaited film Toxic, which is slated to release in theatres in March 2026.

 

