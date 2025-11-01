Meet Actor Who Married His Step-Daughter, Faced Controversy Over Daughter’s Allegations, And Now Has Two Adopted Children

7 / 8

On September 17, 2018, CBS News reported that Soon-Yi Previn, filmmaker Woody Allen’s wife of over 20 years, broke her silence regarding the longstanding sexual misconduct allegations against her husband. In an interview with New York Magazine, she described the situation as “so upsetting, so unjust,” referring to claims made by Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Previn accused Dylan’s adoptive mother, Mia Farrow, of orchestrating the allegations, stating, “[Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn't.”

(Image: Facebook/IMDb)