Meet Actor Who Married His Step-Daughter, Faced Controversy Over Daughter’s Allegations, And Now Has Two Adopted Children

Meet Actor Who Married His Step-Daughter: Yes, you read that right. Today, let’s delve into the highly controversial love life of an acclaimed actor, director, and writer, celebrated for his intelligent and witty comedies such as Annie Hall, Midnight in Paris, and Manhattan.
Woody Allen-Mia Farrow Relationship
Woody Allen and actress Mia Farrow began their relationship in 1980 and collaborated on 13 films together. Although they never married or lived together full-time, they shared three children, Satchel (later Ronan), Dylan, and Moses, two of whom were adopted.
Mia Farrow’s Family Background
Before meeting Allen, Mia Farrow had a large blended family. With her former husband, composer André Previn, she adopted several children, including Soon-Yi Previn, adopted from South Korea in 1977 when she was about seven years old. Soon-Yi was considered his stepdaughter in a social sense, though not legally or biologically related to him.
Allen v. Farrow
As The Los Angeles Times reported, the highly anticipated docuseries Allen v. Farrow traces the shocking timeline of events surrounding the scandal. It reveals how Farrow allegedly discovered the affair after finding nude photographs of Soon-Yi in the actor’s apartment, images she later described as “Hustler graphic."
Public Confession and Marriage
On August 17, 1992, the actor publicly confirmed his relationship with Soon-Yi through a statement that shocked fans and the media alike. As reported by The New York Times, he declared, “Regarding my love for Soon-Yi: It's real and happily all true. She's a lovely, intelligent, sensitive woman who has and continues to turn around my life in a wonderfully positive way.” Years later, on December 23, 1997, the two solidified their relationship by marrying in a private ceremony in Venice, Italy.
Allegations of Abuse Surface and Resurface Years Later
On August 4, 1992, Dylan, then seven years old, accused the actor of sexually abusing her, a claim that led her mother, Mia Farrow, to record Dylan discussing the incident on a family camcorder as evidence. Decades later, on February 1, 2014, Dylan revisited those allegations in a powerful open letter published on The New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof’s blog. She began with the haunting line, “What’s your favorite Woody Allen movie?” before recounting in vivid detail the alleged assault that occurred when she was a child.
Soon-Yi Speaks Out in Defense of Allen
On September 17, 2018, CBS News reported that Soon-Yi Previn, filmmaker Woody Allen’s wife of over 20 years, broke her silence regarding the longstanding sexual misconduct allegations against her husband. In an interview with New York Magazine, she described the situation as “so upsetting, so unjust,” referring to claims made by Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Previn accused Dylan’s adoptive mother, Mia Farrow, of orchestrating the allegations, stating, “[Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn't.”
Marriage and Family
Soon-Yi Previn and Woody Allen remain married, having tied the knot in 1997. Together, they have two adopted daughters: Bechet Allen and Manzie Tio Allen, continuing their family life away from the public controversies that have surrounded them for decades.
