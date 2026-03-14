Meet actor who REJECTED Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ role, calls it ‘his loss’; netizens wonder if he was meant to be 'Bade Sahab'
Dhurandhar 2
The sequel to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is all set to storm into cinemas on March 19, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the spy thriller on the big screen.
(All images: X/ Freepik)
Dhurandhar 2 Cast
The film will see actors Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor reprising their roles, along with a few new cameos.
Big Bollywood Star Rejected ‘Dhurandhar 2’
Recently, a big Bollywood star revealed that he had rejected Aditya Dhar’s offer to be part of the much-anticipated sequel.
Who Said No to the Ranveer Singh Starrer?
Actor Anil Kapoor revealed that he was approached by director Aditya Dhar for a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Why Did He Say No?
Anil shared that he had to decline the offer due to prior commitments. Speaking to India Today, he said, “Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That’s very important — only talent cannot make you what you are. At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker.”
Calls It ‘His Loss’
“I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay,” he added.
Netizens Wonder If the Role Was for Bade Sahab
Meanwhile, netizens have been wondering whether Anil Kapoor was offered the role of Bade Sahab in the film.
Will Anil Kapoor Do ‘Dhurandhar 3’?
When asked if he would be part of Dhurandhar 3, Anil responded by saying, “I think I will do something new. Kuch naya karunga (I will do something new).”
However, he also expressed interest in working with Aditya Dhar in the future. “At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well — there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I’m already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So yes, he did offer me the role, and hopefully we will work together in the future,” he concluded.
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