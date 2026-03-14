Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3026586https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-actor-who-rejected-aditya-dhar-s-dhurandhar-2-role-calls-it-his-loss-netizens-wonder-if-he-was-meant-to-be-bade-sahab-3026586
NewsPhotosMeet actor who REJECTED Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ role, calls it ‘his loss’; netizens wonder if he was meant to be 'Bade Sahab'
photoDetails

Meet actor who REJECTED Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ role, calls it ‘his loss’; netizens wonder if he was meant to be 'Bade Sahab'

While fans eagerly await the sequel to Dhurandhar, a major Bollywood star has revealed that he turned down an appearance in the much-anticipated film. Here’s why he decided to say no to the cameo.
Updated:Mar 14, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Dhurandhar 2

1/8
Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is all set to storm into cinemas on March 19, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the spy thriller on the big screen.

 

(All images: X/ Freepik)

Follow Us

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

2/8
Dhurandhar 2 Cast

The film will see actors Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor reprising their roles, along with a few new cameos.

 

Follow Us

Big Bollywood Star Rejected ‘Dhurandhar 2’

3/8
Big Bollywood Star Rejected ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Recently, a big Bollywood star revealed that he had rejected Aditya Dhar’s offer to be part of the much-anticipated sequel.

Follow Us

Who Said No to the Ranveer Singh Starrer?

4/8
Who Said No to the Ranveer Singh Starrer?

Actor Anil Kapoor revealed that he was approached by director Aditya Dhar for a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

 

Follow Us

Why Did He Say No?

5/8
Why Did He Say No?

Anil shared that he had to decline the offer due to prior commitments. Speaking to India Today, he said, “Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That’s very important — only talent cannot make you what you are. At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker.”

 

Follow Us

Calls It ‘His Loss’

6/8
Calls It ‘His Loss’

“I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay,” he added.

 

Follow Us

Netizens Wonder If the Role Was for Bade Sahab

7/8
Netizens Wonder If the Role Was for Bade Sahab

Meanwhile, netizens have been wondering whether Anil Kapoor was offered the role of Bade Sahab in the film.

Follow Us

Will Anil Kapoor Do ‘Dhurandhar 3’?

8/8
Will Anil Kapoor Do ‘Dhurandhar 3’?

When asked if he would be part of Dhurandhar 3, Anil responded by saying, “I think I will do something new. Kuch naya karunga (I will do something new).”

However, he also expressed interest in working with Aditya Dhar in the future. “At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well — there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I’m already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So yes, he did offer me the role, and hopefully we will work together in the future,” he concluded.

Follow Us
Dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 castAnil KapoorAditya DharDhurandhar Bade sahab
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
most scenic flight routes in world
5 most scenic flight routes in the world that you must take once | Check route, Ticket price
camera icon7
title
Auto news
India's new crush! 33+ km mileage, 5-star safety, sunroof, 360-degree camera & more; Priced from Rs 6.26 lakh - 30 lakh units sold so far
camera icon10
title
spring destinations in India
Want to experience India’s most beautiful spring destinations? Here are 8 places you must visit this season
camera icon7
title
Indian cricket team rejected jerseys
WHAT IF! Rejected India jerseys revealed! Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli could've worn these Nostalgic Blue-yellow & Orange kits - BCCI said no! - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Kavya Maran
Meet Kavya Maran: Rs 400+ crore SRH Boss who signed Pak Star Abrar Ahmed, accused of 'Anti-National' betrayal - #BoycottSRH storm hits hard!; Know her life story - In Pics