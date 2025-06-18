Advertisement
Meet Actor Who Reportedly Replaced Late Sushant Singh Rajput In Anurag Kashyap's Film; Assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Related to Uddhav Thackeray; He Is....
Meet Actor Who Reportedly Replaced Late Sushant Singh Rajput In Anurag Kashyap’s Film; Assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Related to Uddhav Thackeray; He Is....

In this feature, we introduce you to Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut under the direction of Anurag Kashyap.
Updated:Jun 18, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' to Launch a New Face

Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' to Launch a New Face

In this feature, we introduce you to Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut under the direction of Anurag Kashyap.

Who Is Aaishvary Thackeray?

Who Is Aaishvary Thackeray?

Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and son of Smita Thackeray, is set to make his acting debut in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Nishaanchi.

About the Film: Nishaanchi

About the Film: Nishaanchi

The announcement for Nishaanchi was recently made by Amazon MGM Studios through a motion teaser on Instagram. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 19.

A Political Lineage

A Political Lineage

Coming from a prominent political family, Aaishvary's roots trace back to the powerful Thackeray legacy. His Instagram features several throwback pictures with his grandfather, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In 2015, Aaishvary assisted renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali during the making of Bajirao Mastani. He has reportedly undergone five years of rigorous training to prepare for his big-screen debut.

Did He Replace Sushant Singh Rajput?

Did He Replace Sushant Singh Rajput?

Back in 2016, reports claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had signed on for Nishaanchi and was excited about the script. However, the film was shelved at the time. The project has now been revived, this time starring Aaishvary Thackeray.

Rumoured Link-Up With Alaya F

Rumoured Link-Up With Alaya F

Aaishvary made headlines in 2021 when rumours linked him to actress Alaya F after the two were seen partying together. However, Alaya dismissed the rumours, saying they were just good friends. Aaishvary is also known to be close friends with Ahaan Panday, and the two are often spotted together.

Low-Key Social Media Presence

Low-Key Social Media Presence

Despite his affluent background, Aaishvary maintains a relatively low profile on social media. His Instagram account has just around 11,000 followers and only a handful of posts. Still, he's frequently tagged in content showing him dancing or working out at the gym.

