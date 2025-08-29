photoDetails

english

2952943

Meet Actress Turned Nurse, Worked With SRK, Served In ICU During Covid-19 Pandemic, Suffered Paralysis, Now Rumoured To Join Bigg Boss 19 As....

In this feature, we talk about an actress who chose to become a real-life hero, not just an on-screen performer, during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and is now linked to Bigg Boss 19.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 07:28 AM IST

Meet SRK's Co-Star Who Turned Healthcare Professional 1 / 8 The actress in focus is Shikha Malhotra, who has appeared in several films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Fan, Lucky Kabootar, and a number of other ventures.

Why Did She Join Healthcare? 2 / 8 Shikha had completed her nursing course before stepping into acting. However, according to a post by Viral Bhayani, just a month after her debut release, the nationwide lockdown was announced. Without a second thought, she donned her uniform and joined the Covid ICU in a Mumbai hospital.

Promoted to Patient Counsellor 3 / 8 Her dedication paid off as she was soon promoted from nurse to Patient Counsellor, taking on an important role in supporting patients during the crisis. (Image Source: ANI)

Battling Covid and Paralysis 4 / 8 A year after working on the frontline, Shikha herself got infected with coronavirus. During her recovery, she suffered a brain stroke, which led to paralysis.

A Long Road to Recovery 5 / 8 Her recovery journey lasted over two and a half years. During this period, her weight increased from 50 kilos to 86 kilos, but she never lost courage. After years of struggle and rehabilitation, Shikha has finally returned to her professional life.

Shikha's Other Talents 6 / 8 Apart from acting and healthcare, Shikha is also a singer, TV presenter, and painter. She was last seen in Kaanchli Life in a Slough alongside actor Sanjay Mishra.

Shikha in Bigg Boss 19? 7 / 8 Speculation about her Bigg Boss 19 entry gained momentum after a recent podcast appearance. When asked if she would like to join the reality show, Shikha was straightforward: "If I am given an opportunity, I will go."