Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2952965https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-actress-turned-nurse-worked-with-srk-served-in-icu-during-covid-19-pandemic-suffered-paralysis-now-rumoured-to-join-bigg-boss-19-as-2952965
NewsPhotosMeet Actress Turned Nurse, Worked With SRK, Served In ICU During Covid-19 Pandemic, Suffered Paralysis, Now Rumoured To Join Bigg Boss 19 As....
photoDetails

Meet Actress Turned Nurse, Worked With SRK, Served In ICU During Covid-19 Pandemic, Suffered Paralysis, Now Rumoured To Join Bigg Boss 19 As....

In this feature, we talk about an actress who chose to become a real-life hero, not just an on-screen performer, during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and is now linked to Bigg Boss 19.
Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 07:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet SRK’s Co-Star Who Turned Healthcare Professional

1/8
Meet SRK’s Co-Star Who Turned Healthcare Professional

The actress in focus is Shikha Malhotra, who has appeared in several films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, Lucky Kabootar, and a number of other ventures.

 

Follow Us

Why Did She Join Healthcare?

2/8
Why Did She Join Healthcare?

Shikha had completed her nursing course before stepping into acting. However, according to a post by Viral Bhayani, just a month after her debut release, the nationwide lockdown was announced. Without a second thought, she donned her uniform and joined the Covid ICU in a Mumbai hospital.

 

Follow Us

Promoted to Patient Counsellor

3/8
Promoted to Patient Counsellor

Her dedication paid off as she was soon promoted from nurse to Patient Counsellor, taking on an important role in supporting patients during the crisis.

(Image Source: ANI)

 

Follow Us

Battling Covid and Paralysis

4/8
Battling Covid and Paralysis

A year after working on the frontline, Shikha herself got infected with coronavirus. During her recovery, she suffered a brain stroke, which led to paralysis.

 

Follow Us

A Long Road to Recovery

5/8
A Long Road to Recovery

Her recovery journey lasted over two and a half years. During this period, her weight increased from 50 kilos to 86 kilos, but she never lost courage. After years of struggle and rehabilitation, Shikha has finally returned to her professional life.

Follow Us

Shikha’s Other Talents

6/8
Shikha’s Other Talents

Apart from acting and healthcare, Shikha is also a singer, TV presenter, and painter. She was last seen in Kaanchli Life in a Slough alongside actor Sanjay Mishra.

 

Follow Us

Shikha in Bigg Boss 19?

7/8
Shikha in Bigg Boss 19?

Speculation about her Bigg Boss 19 entry gained momentum after a recent podcast appearance. When asked if she would like to join the reality show, Shikha was straightforward: “If I am given an opportunity, I will go.”

 

Follow Us

Shikha Malhotra: The New Wild Card Entry?

8/8
Shikha Malhotra: The New Wild Card Entry?

A recent video from Instant Bollywood is going viral, claiming that Shikha Malhotra might be Bigg Boss 19’s next wild card entry. In the clip, she is seen distributing sweets and thanking the paparazzi while dressed in her nurse uniform.

(Other Images: Instagram)

Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19bigg boss 19 wild card contestantsBigg Boss 19 Contestantsshikha malhtorawho is shikha malhotrashikha malhotra bigg boss 19
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL
Top 10 Wicket-Takers In IPL History: Yuzvendra Chahal Leads, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Follows, Jasprit Bumrah On 6th Spot, R Ashwin At...
camera icon5
title
mobility
World’s Tallest Bridge Just Passed Its Biggest Test With 96 Heavy Trucks - It’s Not In US, Russia, India, It's In...
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man Who Walked Several Kilometers Daily Just To Attend School, Started Business With Rs 50,000, Now Owns Cement Company—His Net Worth Is…
camera icon12
title
Suryakumar Yadav
India’s Predicted XI For Asia Cup 2025 Opener Vs UAE: Abhishek-Sanju To Open, Suryakumar-Hardik Anchor Middle Order, Bumrah Leads Pace Attack; Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 bhog
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Modaks To Ladoos, 7 Beloved Bhogs Of Lord Ganesha You Should Offer For Divine Grace
NEWS ON ONE CLICK