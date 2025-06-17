Meet Actress Who Battled Cancer Twice, Refused Nude Scene With Rishi Kapoor, And Was Betrayed By Rekha, She is....

2 / 7

In the same interview, she recalled being uncomfortable filming a scene with Rishi Kapoor in Bobby, where he appeared nude:

“I had refused at first. He comes nude and dries his hair with a towel. He gave that shot. I told Raj ji that I cannot do this. He said, ‘Don’t look there, don’t look at the wrong things, look at the right things.’ In the end, I did that scene.”