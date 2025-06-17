Meet Actress Who Battled Cancer Twice, Refused Nude Scene With Rishi Kapoor, And Was Betrayed By Rekha, She is....
In this feature, we will talk about a veteran actress who has lived through intense personal and professional challenges. From surviving breast cancer twice, to admitting she didn’t have the courage to raise a child like Neena Gupta, and turning down a nude scene with Rishi Kapoor in Bobby.
Who Are We Talking About?
This veteran actress recently opened up in an emotional interview that’s making headlines. She revealed she was never able to have children, was betrayed by a close friend in the film industry, and saw her scenes removed from major films due to professional sabotage.
Hint: She Refused a Bold Scene Opposite Rishi Kapoor
In the same interview, she recalled being uncomfortable filming a scene with Rishi Kapoor in Bobby, where he appeared nude:
“I had refused at first. He comes nude and dries his hair with a towel. He gave that shot. I told Raj ji that I cannot do this. He said, ‘Don’t look there, don’t look at the wrong things, look at the right things.’ In the end, I did that scene.”
Revealed: It’s Aruna Irani
Yes, the actress in question is none other than Aruna Irani, a household name who has appeared in over 500 films across Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema.
Aruna Irani Battled Cancer Twice—Silently
Aruna revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer twice and chose to fight the disease privately. The first diagnosis came unexpectedly while she was working. She initially skipped chemotherapy, but unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her Family and Early Career
Born to Faredun Irani, who ran a drama troupe, and Saguna, an actress, Aruna is the eldest of eight siblings. She originally aspired to become a doctor, but destiny led her to the silver screen. She debuted as a child artist in Ganga Jumna (1961), playing the childhood version of Azra’s character.
Married, But Chose Not to Have Children
Aruna married filmmaker Kuku Kohli in 1990. In the interview, she shared why she chose not to become a mother despite being married:
“When I see Neena Gupta, I think that’s real courage. I didn’t have that courage. I didn’t want my child to suffer. A child’s mind goes through a lot. I could live without a child, but I didn’t want my kid to face any pain.”
Betrayed by Rekha?
In one of the most shocking parts of her interview, Aruna claimed that Rekha, once a close friend, betrayed her:
“Rekha removed me from a film even though she was a good friend of mine. She still is. But when she took me out of a film called Mangalsutra, it hurt. She even had my scenes cut in another project.”
