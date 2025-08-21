Meet Actress Who 'Fell In Love With Her BF's Best Friend Who Happened To Be Her Stepbrother', Welcomed Baby With Him In 2025; Is Now A Famous Content Creator
Meet Actress Who Fell In Love With Her Stepbrother
Meet Actress Who Fell In Love With Her Stepbrother: Well, this might leave you shocked and surprised at the same time. Today, we will dig out some information about a famous actress who happened to marry her step sibling and is a famous content creator on social media. She played a significant role in popular soap opera and went on to hog attention for her personal life. In this compilation, let's find out more about this star who married her step brother and the couple was blessed with a child this year.
Actress Who Married Her Stepbrother
Scarlet Vas, a famous Australian actress, model, and social media influencer became famous after her stint on shows including The Warriors and Neighbours, where she played Indian character named Mishti Sharma in nearly 200 episodes. She hogged public attention on social media after she married her step brother Tayo Ricci and welcomed her first child, Silva, in early 2025.
Who Is Scarlet Vas?
Melbourne born Scarlet Vas is a 30-year-old star who began acting early. She reportedly trained at prestigious institutions like NIDA and TAFTA. According to Gigwise, after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Drama, Scarlet starred in hit shows like Neighbours, which made her popular. Scarlet has a massive following on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
'Fell In Love With Her BF's Best Friend Who Happened To Be My Stepbrother'
For the uninitiated, Scarlet met Tayo for the first time when they were in their teens, she told news.com.au. She said their families knew each other and introduced them. TOI reported that the couple's affair became public in 2021 through a video titled, “I fell in love with my bf’s best friend… who happens to be my stepbro”. Vas stated that the video was a 'skit' but confirms their decade-long relationship is genuine, as per New York Post.
Scarlet Vas On Trolls Calling It 'Gross'
"Honestly, it doesn’t affect us because we have each other. I don’t really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining. If something’s really negative, we might comment back, we find it is quite a good disarming tactic.” she told news.com.au.
Actress And Stepbrother Met As Teens
In 2024 interview, New York Post quoted the actress as saying, "We’ve been together for 10 years and have just moved back to Australia after living in the US for the last five of those. We were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends, our families knew each other and they introduced us I guess you could say. So we’ve known each other for a very long time."
From Acting to Content Creating
She further explained, "We didn’t set out to become influencers, it was never on our radar or ever something we ever wanted to do. When I finished up on Neighbours we moved to America so I could pursue acting, but then Covid hit which affected the industry and it was really difficult. And we fell into content after meeting some of the big creators in LA… and eventually we began making videos for ourselves. We didn’t know what we were doing, but people were drawn to us, and whenever we did anything together it would always go very viral."
Adding more, she told the publication, "We didn’t realize ‘step sibling’ content was so popular, maybe because it’s rare? But I’ve realized through sharing our story that everyone loves it. We do spark controversy, I know that."
