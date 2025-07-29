Meet Actress Who Got Just 'Rs 1000 Hike On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Was The 'Most Underpaid Actor', Shaved Her Head In Lockdown...Her Name Is

3 / 7

The actress spoke at length about her journey on Siddharth Kannan's podcast on YouTube. During the conversation, she looked back at her experience of working on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She played Payal Mehra – Mihir's ex-fiancée on the show. Jaya said, “I was the most underpaid actor. I never got a raise. Only once I asked for a raise, and while everyone got a raise of 2 thousand rupees, I got only 1 thousand. That hit my ego, so I didn’t ask for it ever again and hence didn’t get a raise for a straight 7 years.”

Siddharth asked if other castmates got a raise in those seven years. To which. Jaya said, “Ohhh yes… woh log toh kahan se kahan paunch gaye." Whether she will be returning for the upcoming reboot of the show or not, is not confirmed.