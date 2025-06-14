Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2916072https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-actress-who-tragically-died-in-plane-crash-married-into-royal-family-karisma-kapoor-played-her-in-biopic-she-was-movies-name-is-2916072
NewsPhotosMeet Actress Who Tragically Died In Plane Crash, Married Into Royal Family, Karisma Kapoor Played Her In Biopic; She Was... Movie's Name Is...
photoDetails

Meet Actress Who Tragically Died In Plane Crash, Married Into Royal Family, Karisma Kapoor Played Her In Biopic; She Was... Movie's Name Is...

The recent Ahmedabad plane crash has shocked the entire nation. Sadly, history has witnessed many such tragedies—one of them being the heartbreaking story of a Bollywood actress who met a tragic end in a similar way.
Updated:Jun 14, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Follow Us

A Tragic Story

1/9
A Tragic Story

In this feature, we will talk about the tragic tale of an actress who lost her life in a horrific plane crash. Decades later, questions surrounding her untimely death still linger.

Follow Us

Who Are We Talking About?

2/9
Who Are We Talking About?

We’re talking about Zubeida Begum, an iconic actress who died in a plane crash in 1952. Her husband, Maharaja Vijayendra “Victor” Singh of Fatehpur, was also killed in the same accident.

Follow Us

Zubeida’s Acting Career

3/9
Zubeida’s Acting Career

Despite resistance from her family, Zubeida pursued her passion for acting from a young age. She is best known for playing the lead role in Alam Ara (1931), the first Indian talkie. Her career began in silent films, including Gul-E-Bakavali by Kanjibhai Rathod.

Follow Us

Fought Against All Odds for Love

4/9
Fought Against All Odds for Love

Zubeida’s personal life was as dramatic as her films. According to reports, she was previously married but unhappy. She later found love with Maharaja Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur. Zubeida had a son from her earlier marriage, but she and Hanwant Singh tied the knot in December 1950, after she converted to Hinduism.

Follow Us

Shyam Benegal’s Film

5/9
Shyam Benegal’s Film

Director Shyam Benegal brought Zubeida's story to the big screen in his 2001 film Zubeidaa, which became a fan favorite and won a National Award.

Karisma Kapoor played the role of Zubeidaa, Manoj Bajpayee portrayed Maharaja Vijayendra Singh, and Rekha also featured in the film.

Follow Us

Zubeida’s Son Behind the Movie

6/9
Zubeida’s Son Behind the Movie

The screenplay for Zubeidaa was written by none other than Zubeidaa’s real-life son, noted journalist and filmmaker Khalid Mohamed.

 

Follow Us

The Fatal Plane Crash

7/9
The Fatal Plane Crash

On the ill-fated morning of 26 January 1952, the plane carrying Maharaja Hanwant Singh and Zubeidaa crashed in Godwar, Rajasthan, while they were en route for a political campaign. Both died on impact. Many still believe it was part of a larger conspiracy.

Follow Us

Son Beheaded

8/9
Son Beheaded

Zubeidaa’s son with Hanwant Singh, Rao Raja Hukum Singh (nicknamed Tutu), met a horrifying end years later. He was murdered in Jodhpur, and his beheaded body bore over 20 injuries.

Follow Us

Haunting Rumors

9/9
Haunting Rumors

Members of the royal family have claimed that Zubeidaa’s spirit haunts Umaid Bhawan Palace, though no official reports have confirmed these sightings.

 

Follow Us
ahmedabad plane crashactress who died in plane crashkarishma kapoorzubeida begum2001 movie zubeidaShyam BenegalMaharaja Vijayendra singh
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Indian Air Force
Runway Eraser: How India’s SAAW Can Cripple Pakistani Airbases With 100-Km Strike Range, Pinpoint Accuracy
camera icon7
title
Animal extinction
7 Animal Species In India That Are Extinct Now
camera icon7
title
Pat Cummins
Top 5 Bowling Figures In WTC Final History: Pat Cummins To Kagiso Rabada; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Friday the 13th
7 Best Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Must-Watch THIS Friday The 13th
camera icon18
title
Gautam Gambhir
Why Gautam Gambhir Returned To India? When Will India Head Coach Rejoin The Team? Here's All You Need To Know
NEWS ON ONE CLICK