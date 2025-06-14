Meet Actress Who Tragically Died In Plane Crash, Married Into Royal Family, Karisma Kapoor Played Her In Biopic; She Was... Movie's Name Is...
A Tragic Story
In this feature, we will talk about the tragic tale of an actress who lost her life in a horrific plane crash. Decades later, questions surrounding her untimely death still linger.
Who Are We Talking About?
We’re talking about Zubeida Begum, an iconic actress who died in a plane crash in 1952. Her husband, Maharaja Vijayendra “Victor” Singh of Fatehpur, was also killed in the same accident.
Zubeida’s Acting Career
Despite resistance from her family, Zubeida pursued her passion for acting from a young age. She is best known for playing the lead role in Alam Ara (1931), the first Indian talkie. Her career began in silent films, including Gul-E-Bakavali by Kanjibhai Rathod.
Fought Against All Odds for Love
Zubeida’s personal life was as dramatic as her films. According to reports, she was previously married but unhappy. She later found love with Maharaja Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur. Zubeida had a son from her earlier marriage, but she and Hanwant Singh tied the knot in December 1950, after she converted to Hinduism.
Shyam Benegal’s Film
Director Shyam Benegal brought Zubeida's story to the big screen in his 2001 film Zubeidaa, which became a fan favorite and won a National Award.
Karisma Kapoor played the role of Zubeidaa, Manoj Bajpayee portrayed Maharaja Vijayendra Singh, and Rekha also featured in the film.
Zubeida’s Son Behind the Movie
The screenplay for Zubeidaa was written by none other than Zubeidaa’s real-life son, noted journalist and filmmaker Khalid Mohamed.
The Fatal Plane Crash
On the ill-fated morning of 26 January 1952, the plane carrying Maharaja Hanwant Singh and Zubeidaa crashed in Godwar, Rajasthan, while they were en route for a political campaign. Both died on impact. Many still believe it was part of a larger conspiracy.
Son Beheaded
Zubeidaa’s son with Hanwant Singh, Rao Raja Hukum Singh (nicknamed Tutu), met a horrifying end years later. He was murdered in Jodhpur, and his beheaded body bore over 20 injuries.
Haunting Rumors
Members of the royal family have claimed that Zubeidaa’s spirit haunts Umaid Bhawan Palace, though no official reports have confirmed these sightings.
