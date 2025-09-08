Meet Actress Who Worked With Salman Khan In Music Video, Is Married To Richest Indian Music Baron With Rs 10,000 Cr Net Worth, Lived In A Slum Near Gutter For Role
Meet Actress Who Worked With Salman Khan In A Music Video: She stayed in a slum for a month to ace her movie role. Let's dig out deeper into finding who that actress is...
Actress Who Is Married To Richest Indian Music Baron
Actress Who Is Married To Richest Indian Music Baron: We have seen actors slip into various hard-hitting characters for their movie roles. They live that part to give it a real feel and enact with emotions. Similarly, a famous model-turned-actress, who is also into direction and is married to the richest Indian music baron and producer had to live in a slum area to ace her part for a movie role. Can you believe it? She stayed there for a month. Let's dig out deeper into finding who that actress is:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@Divya and movie stills/posters)
Meet Divya Khossla
Divya Khossla Kumar kickstarted her career as a model and later featured in many popular music videos including 'Zid Na Karo Ye Dil Ka Mamla Hai' by Roop Johri and Kunal Ganjawala and Falguni Pathak's 'Aiyyo Rama'. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Love Today and her Hindi cinema debut with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (both 2004). She got married to Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra at Jammu & Kashmir in 2005. The couple has a son together.
Divya Khossla Kumar's Song With Salman Khan
Divya Khossla's music video 'Zid Na Karo Ye Dil Ka Mamla Hai' - Honey Honey song sung by Roop Johri and Kunal Ganjawala with Salman Khan became a chartbuster. In 2004, she made her Hindi cinema debut with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo opposite Akshay Kumar.
When T-Series Honcho's Wife Stayed In A Slum...
Archana Puran Singh and hubby Parmeet Seth recently visited the T-Series office along with their son Ayushmaan Sethi for their new series: ‘Dabbe Mein Kya Hai? where in they visit film people and share their home cooked lunch. During their conversation, actress Divya Khossla shared how she was made to live in a slum and the struggles that came her way.
She said: “I didn’t know the UP language, but I learnt it and practiced it at home. Later, our director made me live in a slum for almost a month.” Her director Umesh Shukla, added: “There is this place called Badshah nagar in Lucknow, that is where we shot this film. It is a real slum.” Divya added how her jhopdi (hut) was right next to a ganda naala (gutter). “I eventually got used to the bad smell.”
The director shared: “Sometimes, we didn’t even tell our actors where was their next shot. The naala scene that we made Divya do, we didn’t inform her about the location. We just took her there and made her stand there.”
Divya recalled, "Oh My God! It was an open naala, I was standing at the verge of the naala. I was this close to falling in there. I was extremely scared.” Her co-star Neil added, "The naala was extremely fresh with fresh garbage."
Divya Khossla On 'Ek Chatur Naar' Role
Divya said in the same video, “As soon as I signed the film, I began to watch videos of influencers from Uttar Pradesh to understand the kind of slang they use. Then later, I also summoned all our staffs who are from office, and interacted with them. I asked them to teach me a couple of cuss words.”
Divya added, "They made me do everything including Jhadu, katka, pocha sab. Growing up, I had this wish to do the dishes. Every year when I used to visit my grandmother’s house, I would immediately do all that and get a lot of scoldings."
Ek Chatur Naar Release, Plot, Cast
Ek Chatur Naar is an upcoming black comedy thriller and crime action drama film film written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It stars Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh and Suniel Shetty and Sushant Singh. The film is set to theatrically release on September 12, 2025.
Divya Khossla's Directorial Ventures
Divya did a course in cinematography and editing. She made her directorial debut with Yaariyan (2014) followed by Sanam Re (2016) and has produced several films and music videos.
Trending Photos