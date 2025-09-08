Meet Actress Who Worked With Salman Khan In Music Video, Is Married To Richest Indian Music Baron With Rs 10,000 Cr Net Worth, Lived In A Slum Near Gutter For Role

4 / 7

Archana Puran Singh and hubby Parmeet Seth recently visited the T-Series office along with their son Ayushmaan Sethi for their new series: ‘Dabbe Mein Kya Hai? where in they visit film people and share their home cooked lunch. During their conversation, actress Divya Khossla shared how she was made to live in a slum and the struggles that came her way.

She said: “I didn’t know the UP language, but I learnt it and practiced it at home. Later, our director made me live in a slum for almost a month.” Her director Umesh Shukla, added: “There is this place called Badshah nagar in Lucknow, that is where we shot this film. It is a real slum.” Divya added how her jhopdi (hut) was right next to a ganda naala (gutter). “I eventually got used to the bad smell.”

The director shared: “Sometimes, we didn’t even tell our actors where was their next shot. The naala scene that we made Divya do, we didn’t inform her about the location. We just took her there and made her stand there.”

Divya recalled, "Oh My God! It was an open naala, I was standing at the verge of the naala. I was this close to falling in there. I was extremely scared.” Her co-star Neil added, "The naala was extremely fresh with fresh garbage."