Meet Ariana, Gorgeous Daughter Of Mahima Chaudhary Who Reminds Fans Of Selena Gomez - In Pics

In 2022, Mahima attended the Uunchai special screening organised by Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares academy in Mumbai. The actress who opened up on her cancer journey sometime back, looked stunning as usual and came along with her daughter Ariana Mukherji, where paps noticed her. Mahima disclosed in the video shared by Anupam Kher on social media that she is recovering from Breast Cancer and doing fine. It was only after Anupam Kher called her for a film offer that she disclosed her illness to him.