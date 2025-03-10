Meet Ariana, Gorgeous Daughter Of Mahima Chaudhary Who Reminds Fans Of Selena Gomez - In Pics
Several B-Town celebrities attended the star-studded premiere of Nadaaniyan, a film introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan to the movies. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim's romantic drama released on Netflix this Friday. At the premiere in Mumbai, actress Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Ariana caught the internet's attention. The 17-year-old Ariana was papped in her cool outfit with face-framing bangs. Fans instantly noticed her stunning looks and some even compared her to pop star Selena Gomez. One user commented, "She’s cute. Has Selena Gomez vibes," while another called her a real-life doll. Mahima’s sister Akansha Chaudhry and nephew Ryan also joined them on the red carpet. Let's get to know Ariana more:
Actress Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Ariana looks like a spitting image of her mom. The mother-daughter duo have been spotted together on many events. Ariana Mukherji is the daughter of Mahima and her ex-husband Bobby Mukherji. The two got married in 2006 but went for a divorce in 2013.
Ariana Compared To Selena Gomez
On social media, many compared Ariana to Hollywood star Selena Gomez and even the iconic Amul Girl from nostalgic advertisements. One social media user gushed, “She’s cute. Has Selena Gomez vibes," while another exclaimed, “She looks like a real-life doll!"
Mahima Chaudhary's Cancer Battle
In 2022, Mahima attended the Uunchai special screening organised by Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares academy in Mumbai. The actress who opened up on her cancer journey sometime back, looked stunning as usual and came along with her daughter Ariana Mukherji, where paps noticed her. Mahima disclosed in the video shared by Anupam Kher on social media that she is recovering from Breast Cancer and doing fine. It was only after Anupam Kher called her for a film offer that she disclosed her illness to him.
Nadaaniyan Release
Nadaaniyan is a romantic drama starring brahim Alia Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also features Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj who play the parents of the lead characters. Nadaaniyan releases on Netflix on March 7, 2025.
