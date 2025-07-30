Meet Arjun Pratap Bajwa, Actress Sara Ali Khan's Rumoured Boyfriend: Their Gurdwara Visit, Family Background & Unseen Pics
Meet Sara Ali Khan's Rumoured Boyfriend: Gen-Z actress Sara Ali Khan's personal life has been gaining a lot of attention oflate. The stunner is basking in the success of her latest release Metro...In Dino where she was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Recently, she visited a famous Delhi Gurdwara along with her rumoured boyfriend and this has caught everyone's attention on social media. Today, let's figure out more about the mystery man in Sara's life:
Who Is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?
Arjun Pratap Bajwa's father, Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, serves as the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. Arjun is a musician, aspiring actor and a mixed martial arts enthusiast. According to Siasat.com, Arjun has assisted on movies including Singh Is Bliing and also appeared in Band of Maharajas. He’s also released music singles including Thinkin’ Bout You, Hellcat; collaborated on the fusion track Parda with Tech Panda & Kenzani and Enroute.
Sara Ali Khan's Gurdwara Visit
The actress was recently clicked at a famous Delhi Gurdwara along with Arjun - her rumoured boyfriend. In the viral video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Pallav Paliwal, the actress can be seen making an exit from the Gurdwara and is wearing a white salwar-kameez with dupatta covering her head. Arjun joins her in the car, dressed casually with his head covered with a white piece of cloth.
However, neither has confirmed being in a relationship so far.
Sara Ali Khan And Arjun Pratap Bajwa's Love Affair
In October 2024, Sara and Arjun were first seen together at Kedarnath and the speculation about their affair began. Later, in December in some of the vacation posts, fans were quick to link that the duo is together at a getaway in Rajasthan.
Sara Ali Khan's Debut
The actress after graduating with a degree in history and political science from Columbia University, began her acting career in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The former earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
Sara Ali Khan's Weight Issues
As a teenager, the actress struggled with her weight. She was also diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which she ascribes as a cause for her weight gain. She spent around 1+1⁄2 years for weight training and shed all extra kilos after completing her graduation. Sara adopted a disciplined diet and exercise routine.
Sara Ali Khan went from 96 kg to 51 kg by sticking to lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet and daily exercise. In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beerbiceps, Sara Ali Khan had talked about her weight loss and how she lost a whopping 45 kg.
Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Film
Sara Ali Khan has her kitty full - one with Sidharth Malhotra, directed by Deepak Mishra, said to be based on a rural folk tale. Another with Aanand L Rai, whose details are still under wraps.
