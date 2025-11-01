Meet Arun Khetarpal: The 21-Year-Old Indian Army Hero Behind Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis, Martyred In Battle of Basantar And Among The Youngest To Receive Param Vir Chakra Posthumously
Ikkis -The Film
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is an upcoming Bollywood war drama featuring Agastya Nanda and veteran actor Dharmendra. The film is slated for release in December 2025.
Agastya portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the young Indian Army officer who displayed extraordinary courage on the battlefield and became a symbol of valour and sacrifice.
Who Was Arun Khetarpal?
Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC was an officer in the Indian Army and a tank commander known as the “tank ace of aces,” credited with 10 confirmed tank kills.
He was only 21 years old when he was called to serve in the line of duty during the 1971 Indo-Pak War , a war that would etch his name in Indian military history forever.
Comes From Long Line Of Men In Military
Born on October 14, 1950, into a Punjabi Hindu family, Arun Khetarpal came from a long line of men in military service, a legacy stretching back to his great-grandfather who served in the Sikh Khalsa Army.
His father served in the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers, while his grandfather fought in the First World War.
Education and Training
Khetarpal studied at St. Columba's School, Delhi, and The Lawrence School, Sanawar, where he excelled both academically and in sports. He also served as school prefect.
In June 1967, he joined the National Defence Academy (NDA), where he began his formal military training.
Martyred in the Battle of Basantar
Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was martyred during the Battle of Basantar, one of the fiercest engagements of the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
How It Happened
On December 16, 1971, early in the morning, a Pakistani armoured regiment launched a counterattack in the Shakargarh sector at Jarpal. The Indian troops were vastly outnumbered and faced the additional challenge of navigating extensively mined fields.
Upon receiving a distress call for reinforcements, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal immediately led his tank troop into battle. Despite facing a much larger enemy force and relentless fire, he refused to retreat. He destroyed several enemy tanks before his own was hit and caught fire. Even then, he continued to fight until he succumbed to his injuries displaying unmatched bravery till his last breath.
Honours and Recognition
For his extraordinary courage and selfless service, Arun Khetarpal was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously , India’s highest military decoration for valour in the face of the enemy.
Monuments in His Honour
Several memorials stand today as a tribute to his legacy:
A statue at Param Yodha Sthal, National War Memorial, New Delhi.
The Khetarpal Ground at the National Defence Academy, named in his honour.
The Day a Pakistani Brigadier Confessed to Arun Khetarpal’s Father
Years later, during a visit to Lahore, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, Arun’s father, met Brigadier Khwaja Mohammad Naser (Retd) of the Pakistan Army.
“Main kuchh qubool karna chahta hoon, Brigadier Sahib” (“I have a confession to make, Brigadier Sahib”), said Naser. He then revealed that it was he who had killed Arun Khetarpal on the battlefield in 1971. The moment marked a poignant reminder of the deep humanity that can exist even between wartime foes.
(ALL IMAGES: X)
Trending Photos