Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2978662https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-arun-khetarpal-the-21-year-old-indian-army-hero-behind-agastya-nanda-s-ikkis-martyred-in-battle-of-basantar-and-among-the-youngest-to-receive-param-vir-chakra-posthumously-2978662
NewsPhotosMeet Arun Khetarpal: The 21-Year-Old Indian Army Hero Behind Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis, Martyred In Battle of Basantar And Among The Youngest To Receive Param Vir Chakra Posthumously
photoDetails

Meet Arun Khetarpal: The 21-Year-Old Indian Army Hero Behind Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis, Martyred In Battle of Basantar And Among The Youngest To Receive Param Vir Chakra Posthumously

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was just 21 when he was martyred in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. One of the youngest soldiers to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously, his story is now being brought to the big screen through Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.
Updated:Nov 01, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Ikkis -The Film

1/9
Ikkis -The Film

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is an upcoming Bollywood war drama featuring Agastya Nanda and veteran actor Dharmendra. The film is slated for release in December 2025.

Agastya portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the young Indian Army officer who displayed extraordinary courage on the battlefield and became a symbol of valour and sacrifice.

Follow Us

Who Was Arun Khetarpal?

2/9
Who Was Arun Khetarpal?

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC was an officer in the Indian Army and a tank commander known as the “tank ace of aces,” credited with 10 confirmed tank kills.

He was only 21 years old when he was called to serve in the line of duty during the 1971 Indo-Pak War , a war that would etch his name in Indian military history forever.

Follow Us

Comes From Long Line Of Men In Military

3/9
Comes From Long Line Of Men In Military

Born on October 14, 1950, into a Punjabi Hindu family, Arun Khetarpal came from a long line of men in military service, a legacy stretching back to his great-grandfather who served in the Sikh Khalsa Army.

His father served in the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers, while his grandfather fought in the First World War.

Follow Us

Education and Training

4/9
Education and Training

Khetarpal studied at St. Columba's School, Delhi, and The Lawrence School, Sanawar, where he excelled both academically and in sports. He also served as school prefect.

In June 1967, he joined the National Defence Academy (NDA), where he began his formal military training.

Follow Us

Martyred in the Battle of Basantar

5/9
Martyred in the Battle of Basantar

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was martyred during the Battle of Basantar, one of the fiercest engagements of the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Follow Us

How It Happened

6/9
How It Happened

On December 16, 1971, early in the morning, a Pakistani armoured regiment launched a counterattack in the Shakargarh sector at Jarpal. The Indian troops were vastly outnumbered and faced the additional challenge of navigating extensively mined fields.

Upon receiving a distress call for reinforcements, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal immediately led his tank troop into battle. Despite facing a much larger enemy force and relentless fire, he refused to retreat. He destroyed several enemy tanks before his own was hit and caught fire. Even then, he continued to fight until he succumbed to his injuries displaying unmatched bravery till his last breath.

 

Follow Us

Honours and Recognition

7/9
Honours and Recognition

For his extraordinary courage and selfless service, Arun Khetarpal was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously , India’s highest military decoration for valour in the face of the enemy.

 

Follow Us

Monuments in His Honour

8/9
Monuments in His Honour

Several memorials stand today as a tribute to his legacy:

A statue at Param Yodha Sthal, National War Memorial, New Delhi.

The Khetarpal Ground at the National Defence Academy, named in his honour.

Follow Us

The Day a Pakistani Brigadier Confessed to Arun Khetarpal’s Father

9/9
The Day a Pakistani Brigadier Confessed to Arun Khetarpal’s Father

Years later, during a visit to Lahore, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, Arun’s father, met Brigadier Khwaja Mohammad Naser (Retd) of the Pakistan Army.

“Main kuchh qubool karna chahta hoon, Brigadier Sahib” (“I have a confession to make, Brigadier Sahib”), said Naser. He then revealed that it was he who had killed Arun Khetarpal on the battlefield in 1971. The moment marked a poignant reminder of the deep humanity that can exist even between wartime foes.

(ALL IMAGES: X)

Follow Us
Ikkisagastya nandaarun khetarpalwho is Arun KhetarpalBattle of Basantarindo-pakn war
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Weekend Watchlist
Weekend OTT Watchlist: Must-Stream Picks For True Crime, Dark Drama, Action, And Supernatural Thrills
camera icon7
title
Sanjay Mishra
Who Is Kiran Mishra? Know About Sanjay Mishra’s Real-Life Second Wife After His Viral Wedding Photos With Mahima Chaudhry
camera icon13
title
November 2025 love horoscope
November 2025 Love Horoscope: Your Heart Is Learning To Trust Again, Zodiacs
camera icon12
title
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 10 Powerful Quotes To Inspire You On National Unity Day 2025
camera icon10
title
highest successful chase in women's odi
Top 10 Highest Chases in Women's ODIs: India’s Record-Breaking 339 vs Australia Leads Historic List