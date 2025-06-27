Meet Beautiful Model-Actress Who Did Only 1 Film, Now Lives In Rs 400 Cr Luxury Apartment...Her Name Is
Meet Beautiful Model-Actress Who Did Only 1 Film: Today in out 'meet actor' series, we will focus on a beautiful model-turned-actress who starred in a superhit debut movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The movie received love from masses and critics alike. The leading lady was also noticed since she portrayed her part well. But little did the fans know that soon she would quit the showbiz world and get married. Yes, that's exactly what happened a year after. Let's dig out some more information about the actress who won a million hearts on reel but decided to step back from the glamour world:
Who Is Gayatri Joshi?
Gayatri Joshi is a former model-actress, video jockey, who won the coveted Femina Miss India International in the year 2000 and represented India at Miss International 2000. She made her screen debut with Swades in 2004 opposite SRK. However, following her marriage to businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005, she quit acting.
She studied at Mount Carmel High School in Nagpur, and was enrolled in the JB Vachha High School. After completing her schooling, she went on to study in Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.
From modelling to acting
Gayatri Joshi modelled for famous brands such as Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, Philips, as well as with Shah Rukh Khan in Hyundai advertisements. She then went on to obtain a degree in Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.
Who is Vikas Oberoi?
Vikas Oberoi is the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty - one of the leading realty firms in India. On August 27, 2005, Gayatri married Vikas and bid adieu to the acting world. The CEO of a realty firm is a billionaire and the couple owns a massive Rs 400 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai. The sky-high mansion is one of the most luxurious houses owned by a celebrity in the country.
Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi's Net Worth
According to Forbes, Vikas Oberoi’s net worth is estimated at around $5.7 billion as of June 2025. His real estate empire also includes major commercial properties, including a lease with Morgan Stanley. In Forbes’ 2024 list of India’s 100 richest, Oberoi ranked 50th, with a net worth of $5.9 billion, reports Indian Express.
Inside Gayatri Joshi's Rs 400 Cr Home
A recent video by popular real estate YouTuber Enes Yilmazer gives a virtual tour of her opulent 45th-floor apartment in Worli. Spread across over 16,000 square feet, the ultra-luxurious home features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and sweeping views of the Mumbai skyline. “We enjoy the ‘work’ too much to even call it that," Gayatri said in the video as she talked about designing the house.
Gayatri Joshi's Bollywood BFFs
The former model-actress might have stepped back from movies, but she still stays connected with friends from her modeling days, like actress Sonali Bendre and Sussanne Khan. Gayatri enjoys her private life and is at times papped in Bollywood parties.
