NewsPhotosMeet Bhavitha Mandava: JNTU Hyderabad Architecture Student Who Became The First Indian Model To Open A Chanel Show; She Completed Her Master’s From…
Meet Bhavitha Mandava: JNTU Hyderabad Architecture Student Who Became The First Indian Model To Open A Chanel Show; She Completed Her Master’s From…

India’s Bhavitha Mandava has created history in the global fashion industry by becoming the first Indian model to open Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show. With two academic degrees and a completely unexpected entry into modelling, her journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Here’s her full story.
Updated:Dec 11, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Meet Bhavitha Mandava: The JNTU Hyderabad Student Making Global Fashion History

India’s Bhavitha Mandava has carved her name into fashion history by becoming the first Indian model to open Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show. With strong academic credentials and an unexpected entry into modelling, her rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

Who Is Bhavitha Mandava?

The Hyderabad-born model has captured global attention after leading Chanel’s iconic Métiers d’Art showcase in New York—a runway honour no Indian had achieved before her.

 

Architecture Student From Hyderabad

Raised in Hyderabad, Bhavitha completed her Bachelor of Architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). At this stage, her career goals were firmly rooted in academics and design, not the fashion world.

 

Moving to New York for Higher Studies

Bhavitha relocated to New York to pursue a master’s degree in Interactive Design and Media at New York University. Modelling wasn’t part of her plan, she never imagined that her life would soon take a dramatic turn.

 

A Subway Encounter That Changed Everything

While waiting at a New York subway station, dressed simply in a T-shirt and jeans, Bhavitha unexpectedly caught the eye of Matthieu Blazy, the acclaimed French-Belgian designer behind several groundbreaking collections. That brief moment would transform her future.

From Subway to Her First Runway

Just days after the encounter, Bhavitha made her runway debut as an exclusive model for Bottega Veneta under Blazy’s direction. Her sharp features and effortless presence instantly stood out, capturing the attention of global casting directors.

 

Rising Across Major Fashion Capitals

Her debut opened major doors. Soon, Bhavitha was walking for Dior, Courrèges, and other prestigious fashion houses across New York, Paris, Milan, and London. She also appeared in high-profile campaigns, establishing herself as one of the most promising new names in luxury fashion.

 

First Indian Model to Open a Chanel Fashion Show

Bhavitha’s return to walk for Blazy at Chanel marked a defining milestone. Opening the Métiers d’Art 2026 show officially made her the first Indian model to lead a Chanel runway, an achievement that amplifies Indian representation on global fashion’s biggest stage.

