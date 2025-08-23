Advertisement
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestant: From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa To Show's Set, Know All About Influencer
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestant: From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa To Show's Set, Know All About Influencer

Updated:Aug 23, 2025, 07:50 PM IST

Updated:Aug 23, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19

1/8
Bigg Boss 19

Superstar Salman Khan returns as the host of Bigg Boss 19, continuing his association with the show since 2010, looking dapper at the premiere in an all-black outfit.

 

Bigg Boss Sneak Peek

2/8
Bigg Boss Sneak Peek

The makers released a sneak peek of the first confirmed contestant, sparking fan excitement and speculation across social media.

 

Fans Speculate Contestant

3/8
Fans Speculate Contestant

Many fans believe the contestant is popular influencer and choreographer Awez Darbar, known for his viral dance videos and massive online following.

 

Social Media Followers

4/8
Social Media Followers

With over 30 million followers on Instagram and 12 million+ YouTube subscribers, Awez boasts huge following on social media.

 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

5/8
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Awez previously appeared as a wildcard contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 but had to exit early due to a serious knee injury during rehearsals.

 

Family

6/8
Family

He is the son of National Award-winning music composer Ismail Darbar, who composed for Bollywood classics like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.

 

Awez Darbar

7/8
Awez Darbar siblings

Awez has two siblings, Zaid Darbar and Anam Darbar; Zaid is married to actress Gauahar Khan.

 

Awez Darbar - Nagma Mirajkar

8/8
Awez Darbar - Nagma Mirajkar

Awez Darbar and his partner Nagma Mirajkar, a fellow influencer, are among the probable contestants to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house together.

