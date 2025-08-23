Meet Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestant: From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa To Show's Set, Know All About Influencer
00 p.m. on JioCinema and airing at 10:30 p.m. on Colors TV.
Bigg Boss 19
Superstar Salman Khan returns as the host of Bigg Boss 19, continuing his association with the show since 2010, looking dapper at the premiere in an all-black outfit.
Bigg Boss Sneak Peek
The makers released a sneak peek of the first confirmed contestant, sparking fan excitement and speculation across social media.
Fans Speculate Contestant
Many fans believe the contestant is popular influencer and choreographer Awez Darbar, known for his viral dance videos and massive online following.
Social Media Followers
With over 30 million followers on Instagram and 12 million+ YouTube subscribers, Awez boasts huge following on social media.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Awez previously appeared as a wildcard contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 but had to exit early due to a serious knee injury during rehearsals.
Family
He is the son of National Award-winning music composer Ismail Darbar, who composed for Bollywood classics like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.
Awez Darbar
Awez has two siblings, Zaid Darbar and Anam Darbar; Zaid is married to actress Gauahar Khan.
Awez Darbar - Nagma Mirajkar
Awez Darbar and his partner Nagma Mirajkar, a fellow influencer, are among the probable contestants to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house together.
