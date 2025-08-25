Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Mridul Tiwari, YouTuber Whose Lamborghini Left 2 Injured, Lives In Lavish Bungalow, Elvish Yadav Calls Him ‘Younger Brother’, His Net Worth Is…
Who is Mridul Tiwari?
Mridul Tiwari is known for his comedic sketches and first gained fame in 2019 with his viral video School Life. Tiwari hails from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, but is now based in Noida.
How Did Mridul Tiwari Start His YouTube Journey?
Mridul rose to fame in October 2018 after uploading his first YouTube video titled Sister vs Girlfriend. The video garnered over 43 lakh views.
Mridul’s Massive Fan Following
At just 24, The MriDul has over 19 million subscribers, making it one of the most popular YouTube channels in India. On Instagram, the YouTuber enjoys a following of 4.5 million.
Mridul Tiwari’s Net Worth
Mridul enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. According to media reports, his net worth is estimated at around $7.35 million (approximately ₹61 crore).
Mridul Tiwari’s Car Collection
Mridul owns a lavish car collection, including a Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 718 Boxster, BMW, Mini Cooper, Thar, and Scorpio. In 2023, he even grabbed headlines after sharing a post describing his Lamborghini as the “World’s 1st Lamborghini with Jai Shree Ram.”
Mridul Tiwari Named in Hit & Run Case
Mridul was also linked to a car accident involving his Lamborghini. The incident occurred in Noida’s Sector 94, where a red Lamborghini crashed into two laborers working at an under-construction site. According to Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla, a car dealer named Deepak was test-driving the Pondicherry-registered Lamborghini, which Tiwari had listed for sale.
Mridul Tiwari’s Connection With Elvish Yadav
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has publicly supported Mridul Tiwari in his Bigg Boss 19 journey. Yadav said he wanted his “younger brother” to enter the house and win the season.
Fans Ka Faisla: Winner
Mridul also emerged as the winner of the “Fans Ka Faisla” segment, where he competed against Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha.
(All Images: Instagram)
Trending Photos